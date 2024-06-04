UVA Cancer Screening Collaborative targets vulnerable populations

University of Virginia Cancer Center is launching a partnership with seven federally qualified health centers across Virginia to increase cancer screening rates.

Over the next two years, UVA Cancer Center will work with the FQHCs to improve cancer screening research and implementation. This collaboration aims to understand patient experiences to better serve Virginians.

The Virginia FQHC Cancer Screening Collaborative focuses on those facing health disparities as FQHCs are federally funded nonprofits that provide care in medically underserved areas.

Centers are particularly looking to increase screening for breast, colorectal and cervical cancer screening as rates fell during COVID-19 and have not revived. The collaborative is backed by a $250,000 funding award from the Eugene Washington PCORI Engagement Award Program, an initiative of the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute.