NYU Langone names new surgical oncology chief

New York City-based NYU Langone Health has named Gary Deutsch, MD, chief of the surgical oncology division at NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine.

Dr. Deutsh will also serve as director of the Robotic Surgical Oncology Program at NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island and as a professor at NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine, according to an Aug. 6 news release from the health system.



He was part of the first team to perform a robotic prophylactic bilateral mastectomy in the U.S. and comes to NYU Langone from New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.