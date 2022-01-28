NYU Langone blood cancer center appoints 1st director

NYU Langone's Perlmutter Cancer Center has appointed Faith Davies, MD, inaugural director of its Center for Blood Cancers, the system said this week.

Dr. Davies will work with clinicians and scientists to enhance new clinical and translational research programs; help recruit new basic, translational and clinical researchers; and oversee the development of a powerful biospecimens resource to facilitate research on blood cancers.

"We are delighted that Dr. Davies will be leading the Center for Blood Cancers," said Michael Grossbard, MD, professor in the department of medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and section chief of hematology at Perlmutter Cancer Center.

"Her work has been fundamental to revealing the importance of achieving complete remission in myeloma therapy, and under her leadership, the center is poised to extend treatment advances for all blood cancers," he said.