Northwestern names new oncology chief

Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine has named Hidayatullah Munshi, MD, chief of the hematology and oncology division in the Department of Medicine at the Feinberg School of Medicine.

Dr. Munshi will step into the role, currently held by Bill Gradishar, MD, on Oct. 15, according to a Sept. 24 news release from Northwestern.



Dr. Munshi is the Ann Lurie Professor of Hematology and Oncology. He leads Northwestern University's Translational Research in Hematology-Oncology Training Program and the Tumor Environment and Metastasis Basic Research Program at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center.