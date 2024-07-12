New York cancer center partners with health system amid financial woes

Cancer Resource Center of the Finger Lakes has affiliated with Ithaca, N.Y.-based Cayuga Health System, effective July 1.

Cancer Resource Center's decision follows years of financial struggle stemming from its reliance on federal and state funding to operate and offer free care, The Ithaca Voice reported July 11.



"The CRC board of directors made the decision to affiliate with Cayuga Health System to ensure not just the financial sustainability of the organization but the important services and supports the organization brings to those facing cancer," Jerry Dietz, president and development committee chair of the organization, said in the release.



Mr. Dietz also said all previous and future donations made to the organization will continue to be held solely by Cancer Resource Center.