Fred Hutch set to open $320M cancer clinic

Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center is set to open its $320 million, 150,000-square foot clinic building.

The six-story outpatient cancer treatment clinic features patient-centered design, specialized treatment clinics, procedure suites and a first-in-healthcare fully automated parking garage, according to a March 22 health system news release.

The clinic expands imaging and procedural services as well as adds positron emission tomography-magnetic resonance imaging, and biopsy services.

The clinic building will open in stages starting March 27, with the third floor opening first. Every floor is expected to be operational by the end of June, the release said.