Comprehensive cancer centers report 23% lower mortality rate

Cancer patient overall mortality risk is 23% lower if they are receiving care at an National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center compared to cancer centers without the designation, according to a study published Nov. 20 in the American Cancer Society's interdisciplinary journal, Cancer.

For the study, researchers from University of California Irvine, Bethesda, Md.-based National Cancer Institute, South Salem, N.Y.-based non-profit Global Focus on Cancer, Australia and Cyprus reviewed 36 studies, predominantly from the U.S. between January 2002 and May 2024, for patient-relevant outcomes including mortality, survival, care quality, recurrence and quality of life.

Here are four takeaways from their findings: