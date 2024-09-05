City of Hope partners with hospital in Asia

Specialists from Los Angeles-based City of Hope will now offer second-opinion services to patients at Healthway Cancer Care Hospital in the Philippines.

As part of a new collaboration agreement, City of Hope will provide second opinions through real-time, peer-to-peer consultations with physicians at Healthway Cancer Care Hospital, as well as through reports that detail treatment approaches, according to a Sept. 4 news release.

The organizations said they are considering additional joint initiatives that could include training, academic collaborations and efforts to improve patient outcomes.