Cedars-Sinai taps oncologist for surgeon-in-chief

Eugene Kim, MD, has been named surgeon-in-chief and associate director of surgery at Torrance, Calif.-based Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children's.

Dr. Kim, a leading pediatric surgical oncologist, will collaborate with the leadership of all pediatric surgical subspecialties to support the hospital's mission.

He succeeds Andrew Freedman, MD, who will continue to serve as chief of pediatric urology.

Dr. Kim joined Cedars-Sinai in 2022 and will continue to serve as director of the division of pediatric general surgery and as vice chair of the Jim and Eleanor Randall Department of Surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.