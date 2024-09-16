American Cancer Society CEO to exit 2 roles

Karen Knudsen, PhD, CEO of both the American Cancer Society and its advocacy affiliate, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, will transition from the organizations.

Dr. Knudsen "will enter the next phase of her strategy to accelerate progress against cancer," a Sept. 13 news release said.

The ACS board of directors is expected to appoint an interim CEO before the end of 2024, the release said. Dr. Knudsen will stay on and serve as an executive strategic adviser, to support that transition, through early 2025.

Dr. Knudsen has helmed the American Cancer Society and American Cancer Society Action Network since June 2021.

Under her leadership, ACS has seen significant growth in strategic partnerships and innovative business models, according to the release. The release also pointed to her notable achievements, including the appointment of the organization's first chief diversity officer and a major expansion of ACS-funded cancer research, with more than $465 million currently committed.





