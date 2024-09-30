AI-powered blood test for ovarian cancer screening: 5 things to know

Elizabeth Gregerson -

An AI-empowered blood test was able to more reliably identify ovarian cancer by detecting DNA fragments and protein biomarkers, according to a study published Sept. 30 in the American Association for Cancer Research's journal, Cancer Discovery.

Researchers from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, in collaboration with academic institutions across the U.S. and Europe, analyzed blood test data from two cohorts of women, a Sept. 30 news release from Johns Hopkins Medicine shared with Becker's said. 

Here are five things to know about the study:

  1. The first cohort of 591 women were treated at hospitals in the Netherlands and Denmark. The second cohort was composed of data from 102 women in the U.S.

  2. Both cohorts studied results from women with confirmed cases of ovarian cancer, women with benign ovarian tumors and women with no known ovarian growths.

  3. The biomarkers identified are cancer antigen 125 (CA-125) and human epididymis protein 4 (HE4). The DNA fragments detected are whole-genome, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) fragmentome.

  4. The blood test, called the DELFI-Pro test, achieved similar detection results across both cohorts:

    • In the first cohort, stage 1-4 ovarian cancer cases were detected with a sensitivity of 72%, 69%, 87% and 100%, respectively.

    • In the second cohort, the test detected 73% of all cancers and 81% of "high-grade serous ovarian carcinoma," according to the news release.

  5. Using a blood test for ovarian cancer screening may prevent women with benign ovarian growths from having to undergo unnecessary exploratory surgery.

