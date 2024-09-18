33% decline in cancer death rate since 1991: 12 things to know

Forty percent of all cancers are associated with modifiable risk factors, though there has been a 33% decline in the cancer death rate between 1991 and 2021, according to the American Association for Cancer Research's annual Cancer Progress Report.

Here are 12 key takeaways from the report:



Diagnoses





The report estimates 2,001,140 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in 2024.





Colorectal cancer incidence increased by 1.9% per year between 2011 and 2019 for people younger than 50.





Cervical cancer incidence increased by 2.5% per year between 2012 and 2019 among women ages 30 to 34.





Death rates on decline





The report estimates 611,720 people will die from cancer in 2024.





More than 4.1 million cancer deaths were avoided in the U.S. between 1991 and 2021, representing a 33% decline in the cancer death rate. The report attributes the decline to smoking cessation and advancements made in treatment and early diagnosis.





The breast cancer death rate declined by 42% between 1989 and 2021. The colorectal cancer death rate declined by 39% between 2000 and 2022.





Between 1970 and 2021, the overall cancer death in children 14 and younger declined by 70%, and the overall cancer death rate for children ages 15-19 declined by 63%.



Survival





There were more than 18 million cancer survivors living in the U.S. as of Jan. 1, 2022, and that number is expected to grow to 26 million by 2040.





The five-year relative survival rate across all cancers increased from 49% in the mid-1970s to 69% for patients diagnosed between 2013 to 2019.





The five-year relative survival rate for children across all cancers increased from 58% in the mid-1970s to 85% for patients diagnosed between 2013 and 2019, though survival varied greatly within cancer types.





Advancements



The FDA approved 30 anticancer therapeutics between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024.





Research has fueled advancements in genetic testing, AI, surgery, screening, immunotherapies, noninvasive imaging and radiotheranostics.



Read the full report here.