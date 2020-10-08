From housekeeper to NP: How this nurse leader climbed the ranks at Baystate Medical Center

Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Medical Center hired Jaines Andrades, DNP, BSN, as an environmental services worker 10 years ago. Today, Dr. Andrades is a nurse practitioner at the same hospital, reports CBS Boston News.

Dr. Andrades started her career at Baystate cleaning hospital rooms while she was going through nursing school. She received her bachelor's degree in nursing in 2014 and a doctorate of nursing practice in 2019.

"If I had to go back and do it again, I would," Dr. Andrades told CBS Boston News. "Nurses and providers, we get the credit more often, but people in environmental and phlebotomy and dietary, all ... have such a huge role. I couldn't do my job without them."

In September, Dr. Andrades became a certified nurse practitioner and now practices at Baystate Trauma and Acute Care Surgery in Springfield.

"I'm so appreciative, and like in awe, that my story can inspire people," she told the news station. "If I can inspire anyone, that in itself made the journey worth it."

More articles on nursing:

More than half of nurses who died of COVID-19 are people of color, nurse union says

2 US nurses among Time magazine's most influential people of 2020

Tennessee nurse imposter worked for at least 8 healthcare providers

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.