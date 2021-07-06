4 recent articles on nurse innovators

Several nurses have been in the news lately for their creative medical innovations or entrepreneurship efforts aimed at improving patient outcomes and protecting healthcare workers.

Here are four stories Becker's has published on notable nurse innovators since March 30:

1. Escape room spurs 61% jump in hand-washing at Texas system

Gracia Boseman, RN, and Kristy Causey, MSN, RN, designed a flu pandemic escape room that led to an increase in hand-washing and flu vaccine acceptance at Temple-based Central Texas Veterans Health Care System.

2. Ohio NP creates 'Doc in a Box' kit

Toi Worthy, MSN, a family nurse practitioner in Ohio, was inspired to create a kit for at-home health monitoring after learning she had high blood pressure five years ago.

3. Pandemic paves new purpose for Atlanta nurse

Rachell Dumas, RN, an Atlanta-based nurse who contracted COVID-19 while working on the pandemic's front line last year, launched a consulting company to help organizations improve pandemic preparedness.

4. Rhode Island nurse invents portable N95 mask preserver

Timothy Aurelio, an emergency room nurse at Providence, R.I.-based Roger Williams Medical Center, invented a portable case for clinicians to store their N95 masks.