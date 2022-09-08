50+ women hospital and health system CFOs to know | 2022

In 2021, the proportion of women in CFO positions at Fortune 500 and S&P 500 companies were at an all time high, according to an Aug. 22 Fortune report.

Additionally, approximately one-third of first-time CFOs and those promoted in 2022 were women and 19 percent of that total were women of color.

Here are more than 50 women responsible for their hospital or health system's financial operations as CFO.

Note: Women do not pay and cannot pay for inclusion on this list. The women are listed in alphabetical order. Direct questions or comments on this list to Laura Dyrda at ldyrda@beckershealthcare.com.

Jill Batty. CFO of Cambridge (Mass.) Health Alliance. Ms. Batty joined Cambridge Health Alliance as CFO in 2014 after spending time as senior vice president of finance and CFO of Cheshire Medical Center / Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Keene, N.H. Her 20-plus years of experience in leadership molded her background in transitioning organizations from fee-for-service to population health management and navigating reimbursement shifts while generating significant operating margin improvements. Ms. Batty is a fellow of the Healthcare Financial Management Association and has experience as a strategist, healthcare consultant and financial executive.

Laurie Beyer. Executive Vice President and CFO of GBMC HealthCare (Towson, Md.). Ms. Beyer joined GBMC HealthCare in 2017 after spending 25 years in executive roles. She most recently spent 11 years as senior vice president and CFO of Union Hospital of Cecil County where she developed finance and revenue cycle teams as well as converted the organization's patient revenue system. Ms. Beyer has experience leading an EHR implementation and spent time as corporate controller of St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore.

Colleen M. Blye. Executive Vice President and CFO of Montefiore Health System (Bronx, N.Y.). Ms. Blye oversees the financial strategy, reporting, investments and revenue cycle for Montefiore Health System and Albert Einstein College of Medicine as CFO. She has prior experience as executive vice president and CFO of Catholic Health Services of Long Island, a six-hospital health system, and executive vice president for finance and integrated services at Catholic Health Initiatives. Her career has afforded her a background in third party contracting, payroll and information technology in addition to financial planning and strategy.

Deborah Bloomfield, PhD. CFO of Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati). In charge of the health system’s treasury and investment, supply chain, managed care, and real estate and development, Dr. Bloomfield joined Bon Secours Mercy Health as CFO in 2013. Prior to working with BSMH, she had experience as CFO for Mercy Health, and as the system’s southern division CFO before that. In her career, Dr. Bloomfield has accrued over 30 years of experience in healthcare finance, and in 2013 was named CFO of the year by the Cincinnati Business Courier.

Francine Botek. Senior Vice President of Finance of St. Luke's University Health Network (Bethlehem, Pa.). Ms. Botek has spent over 20 years with St. Luke's University Health Network. She joined the system as vice president of finance in August 2000 and became the senior vice president of finance, overseeing revenue management, policy and integration, reimbursement and payer contracting in 2018.

Cara Breidster. CFO of the Suburban Region of IU Health (Lafayette, Ind.). Ms. Breidster joined IU Health in 2005 and spent time as CFO for the West Central Region before becoming the Indianapolis Suburban Region CFO. She also has experience as vice president of finance and corporate controller for the health system. Prior to joining IU Health, Ms. Breidster spent 17 years specializing in healthcare and tax consulting with Ernst and Young.

Michelle Bruhn. Executive Vice President, CFO and Treasurer of Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, N.D.). Ms. Bruhn has worked within the Sanford Health system for over 20 years. As executive vice president and CFO and treasurer, her responsibilities include overseeing Sanford Health’s financial strategy and operations, investments and asset management, and business development and innovation. These responsibilities span across the health system’s 47 medical centers and 2,800 employed physicians and practice providers.

Dawn Bulgarella. President and Interim CEO UAB Health System and CFO of UAB/Ascension St. Vincent’s Alliance (Birmingham, Ala.). Ms. Bulgarella has more than 25 years of operations and finance experience. She oversees the health system's $3 billion annual budgets and is instrumental in developing the strategic plan for optimized performance across UAB Medicine. She has previous experience with a "Big Four" international accounting and consulting firm and is now engaged as a member in multiple organizational boards and board-level committees. It was announced in June that, following the departure of UAB Health System’s former CEO, Ms. Bulgarella will also serve as interim CEO.

Jacqueline Cabe. CFO of UW Medicine (Seattle) and Vice President for Medical Affairs of the University of Washington. Ms. Cabe has spent more than three years as CFO of UW Medicine and vice president for medical affairs at the University of Washington. In this role, she oversees the financial success of the health system, which includes 300 locations. Ms. Cabe has previous experience as a partner with KPMG.

Michelle Cartwright. Group CFO of Palm Beach (Fla.) Market and Delray (Fla.) Medical Center. Ms. Cartwright is coming up on two years as Group CFO of Palm Beach Market and Delray Medical Center. A 536-bed community hospital and a level 1 trauma center, DMC houses 1,600 employees and 600 physicians. Prior to being appointed CFO in 2020, Ms. Cartwright had spent over a decade in financial leadership positions at St. Mary’s Medical Center and Palm Beach Children’s Hospital.

Carol Crews. Executive Vice President and CFO of Tanner Health System (Carrollton, Ga.). Ms. Crews is the executive vice president and CFO of Tanner Health System, an organization she joined in 1991 as a staff accountant. Over the years, Ms. Crews has spent time as controller and vice president of finance before she became responsible for all business related activity for the system. Ms. Crews has experience in budgets, audits, accounting, payroll and patient financial services.

Michele Cusack. Senior Vice President and CFO of Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.). Ms. Cusack has more than 20 years of experience as a senior healthcare executive. She manages Northwell's day-to-day finance operations as CFO and oversees financial reporting and planning, budgeting, treasury and internal audits. Ms. Cusack has previous experience as deputy CFO of finance and spent time developing financial sophistication for population health management and risk-based contracts.

Robin Damschroder. Executive Vice President and CFO of Henry Ford Health System (Detroit). Ms. Damschroder has more than 27 years of experience as a leader in healthcare. She became executive vice president and CFO of Henry Ford Health System after founding a healthcare consulting and advisory business firm. She also has experience as COO of the west market for Saint Joseph Mercy Health System.

Stephanie Daubert. CFO of Nebraska Medicine (Omaha). Ms. Daubert is the CFO for Nebraska Medicine, where she oversees the $1.2 billion academic health system's financial operations. The system includes the 718-bed Nebraska Medical Center as well as nearly 70 specialty and primary care clinics. Ms. Daubert also serves on the board of directors for Nebraska Health Information Initiative, Building Healthy Futures, Nebraska Orthopaedic Hospital and the Nebraska Health Network.

Lori Donaldson. CFO of UC San Diego Health. Ms. Donaldson is the CFO of UC San Diego Health, overseeing the health system's financial strategies, operating and capital budgets and financial reporting systems and controls – ultimately a budget of over $3 billion. Ms. Donaldson is also responsible for planning and executing strategic partnerships and financial planning for the system's capital projects. In addition to this role, Ms. Donaldson serves as a board member for the Bannister Family House at UC San Diego.

Bridgett Feagin. Executive Vice President and CFO of Connecticut Children’s Medical Center (Hartford, Conn.). As executive vice president and CFO of Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, Ms. Feagin is responsible for leading the health system’s financial planning, analysis and operations, as well as directly overseeing the medical system information solutions and technology division. In addition to her role at Connecticut Children’s, Ms. Feagin also serves as Executive Lead for the Children’s Health Consortium. Ms. Feagin has over two decades of financial experience, having previously served as CFO for Detroit Medical Center’s seven hospitals and United Way for Southeastern Michigan.

Leslie Flake, BSN. CFO of Orlando (Fla.) Health. Ms. Flake joined Orlando Health as CFO in summer 2022, bringing with her over 20 years of financial leadership in both nonprofit and for-profit health systems. Orlando Health falls under the nonprofit category, a 3,200-bed system employing nearly 4,500 physicians with $7.6 billion in assets under management. In her new role, Ms. Flake is responsible for all areas of Orlando Health’s financial operations, which include finance, revenue management and the organization’s clinically integrated network.

Liz Foshage. Executive Vice President and CFO of Ascension (St. Louis). Ms. Foshage leads all aspects of Ascension's finances. She has experience with financial planning, reporting, oversight of tax and treasury functions and shared services. She joined Ascension in 1992 and has held roles of increasing responsibility, including senior vice president of finance. Ms. Foshage also oversees the Ascension Ministry Service Center.

Carrie Fuller Spencer. CFO of University of Rochester (N.Y.) Strong Memorial Hospital. Ms. Fuller Spencer became interim CFO at Strong Memorial Hospital in October 2017 and, in 2018, was appointed CFO of Strong Hospital and Highland Hospital, both in the University of Rochester health system. She has a background in healthcare finances and experience developing and managing annual capital and operating budgets.

***Lisa Goodlett. CFO of Medical University of South Carolina Medical Center (Charleston, S.C.). Ms. Goodlett oversees the financial strategy and planning for MUSC Medical Center as CFO. She is responsible for the financial department that supports the 700-bed hospital, including a children's hospital, and level 1 trauma center. MUSC and its affiliates have collective annual budgets of over $4.6 billion.

Dana Haering. Executive Vice President and CFO of Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford (Palo Alto, Calif.). Ms. Haering was named interim CFO of Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford in 2013 and promoted to CFO in 2014. She spent more than 20 years in the accounting industry, serving healthcare organizations that include academic medical centers, community hospitals and health plans. She also spent time as a senior manager at KPMG in the healthcare practice.

Kristine Hanscom. CFO of Tufts Medical Center (Boston). Ms. Hanscom became CFO of Tufts Medical Center in 2016 after spending time as interim CFO and vice president of finance. She has experience overseeing a team of more than 250 people and guiding strategic decisions on business investments. During her career, she was instrumental in preparing for the hospital's first bond issue, which helped the hospital raise $210 million.

Linda Hoff. CFO of Stanford (Calif.) Health Care. Ms. Hoff is CFO of Stanford Health Care, which she joined in 2017 after spending time as senior vice president and CFO of Legacy Health, an Oregon-based health system. She brought with her more than 30 years of executive and finance experience. In her role, she oversees Stanford Health Care's finance strategy, planning and reporting.

Dawn Javersack. Senior Vice President and CFO of Nicklaus Children’s Health System (Miami). Ms. Javersack’s role as CFO of Nicklaus Children’s Health entails overseeing financial and capital planning, managed care and property account. She brings over 30 years of experience in finance leadership to the network, which includes outpatient centers, a multispecialty medical group practice, an ambulatory surgery center and a 501c3 fundraising arm, which in total generate $750 million in annual gross operating revenue.

Pat Keel. Executive Vice President, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.). Ms. Keel has served as CFO for St. Jude since 2016, and was promoted to the expanded role of executive vice president and chief administrative and financial officer in 2020. Overseeing multiple departments, Ms. Keel’s responsibilities include managing finance, supply chain, reimbursements, revenue cycle, managed care contracting and grants. Prior to her time at St. Jude, she served as CFO and senior vice president for University Health in Shreveport and Monroe, La.

JoAnn Kunkel. CFO of Louisiana Children’s Medical Center (New Orleans). Louisiana Children’s Medical Center gained Ms. Kunkel as CFO for the organization and its six-hospital system in April 2022. She not only leads the finance and accounting departments, but additionally serves as a financial and strategic business advisor to the hospital system’s CEO and broader leadership team. Prior to joining LCMC Health, Ms. Kunkel spent the majority of her career at Sanford Health in Sioux Falls, S.D., where she was CFO. She also has experience as vice president of finance and administration for the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, S.D., immediately prior to her assuming her role with LCMC Health.

Angela Lalas. Executive Vice President for Finance and CFO of Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health. Ms. Lalas spent time as Loma Linda University Health's senior vice president for finance before being promoted executive vice president of finance and CFO in 2021. She has experience overseeing the six-hospital health system's finances and directing the Loma Linda University Foundation. Prior to joining Loma Linda in 2006, Ms. Lalas was a senior tax consultant for Deloitte.

Kathy Lancaster. Executive Vice President and CFO of Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and Health Plan (Oakland, Calif.). After joining Kaiser Permanente in 1998, Ms. Lancaster was promoted to CFO in 2005. She is responsible for the health system's corporate finance, financial planning, financial systems and revenue management. She also has oversight of supply chain, data analytics, actuarial services and the enterprise shared services. Before she joined Kaiser, Ms. Lancaster held senior leadership roles for Prudential Insurance Company's Western region.

Romaine Layne. CFO of Broward Health Ambulatory Services (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.). Ms. Layne was promoted to CFO for the ambulatory services division of Broward Health in 2020 after working as associate CFO for Broward Health Imperial Point since 2018. In her current role, she ensures funding for ambulatory care, identifies opportunities for contract negotiations and oversees 85 employees. In her time as CFO, one of Ms. Layne’s most notable achievements was increasing ambulatory services point-of-sale collections by over 30 percent. In the summertime, Ms. Layne serves as a mentor for Broward’s internship program.

Hannah Jacobs. Senior Vice President and CFO of Frederick (Md.) Health. Ms. Jacobs was promoted to senior vice president and CFO of Frederick Health in April 2022 after having served the organization as vice president of finance since 2009. The health system, which celebrated its 120th anniversary in May 2022, includes the 269-bed Frederick Health Hospital and employs over 3,300 individuals. In addition to her current role, Ms. Jacobs also serves as Finance Chair for the YMCA of Frederick County Board of Directors.

Stacey Malakoff. Executive Vice President and Treasurer of Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City). Ms. Malakoff was appointed executive vice president and treasurer of Hospital for Special Surgery in August 1998 after spending eight years with the hospital. In 2021, alongside her in-house team and representatives from Avison Young, Ms. Malakoff represented HSS in lease negotiations that led to development plans for a new 30-story medical office tower in Manhattan’s Upper East side. The building will house HSS physician offices as well as other ancillary services.

Divya Matai. Vice President and CFO of Emory Healthcare (Atlanta). Ms. Matai joined Emory Healthcare in May 2022 as their new vice president and CFO. The health system comprises 11 hospitals, the Emory clinic and over 250 provider locations with more than 2,800 physicians. Prior to her new role at Emory, Ms. Matai spent about four years as the CFO of Northwest Texas Healthcare System.

Brenda McCormick. Senior Vice President and CFO of Children’s Minnesota (Minneapolis). Joining Children’s Minnesota as senior vice president and CFO in 2019, Ms. McCormick took on responsibilities including leadership among financial teams for planning and analysis, controllership, treasury, strategic payer contracting, revenue cycle operations and foundation finances. In addition to her financial duties with Children’s Minnesota, Ms. McCormick also serves on the board of regents with her alma mater, St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., as well as the Ridgeview Medical Board.

Jennifer Mitzner. Executive Vice President and CFO of Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas). In 2021, Ms. Mitzner was hired as executive vice president and CFO for Baylor Scott & White Health, the largest nonprofit health system in the state of Texas comprising 51 hospitals and over 1,100 access points. In this role, Ms. Mitzner oversees the health system’s finance, accounting and revenue cycle functions. Prior to working with Baylor Scott & White, Ms. Mitzner spent time as executive vice president of Hoag and CFO of St. Joseph Hoag Health.

Cecelia Moore. CFO of Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.). Ms. Moore joined Vanderbilt University Medical Center in August 2013 after spending time as the vice president of finance and COO for the patient revenue management organization within Duke University Health System in Durham, N.C. She was later appointed CFO of the health system while it more than doubled its operating income. In 2016, the Nashville Business Journal awarded her CFO of the Year in the Not-for-Profit Sector.

Kaley Neal. CFO of Shenandoah (Iowa) Medical Center. Ms. Neal became financial controller of Shenandoah Medical Center in March 2016 and was promoted to CFO in July 2017. In her role, Ms. Neal oversees financial operations for the 25-bed critical access hospital with over 300 employees. The hospital's main campus also includes a physician clinic, outpatient clinic, wellness center and home health and hospice.

Priscilla Needham. CFO of Billings (Mont.) Clinic. Ms. Needham became CFO of Billings Clinic in 2020. She has previously served as CFO of Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston and as a finance leader at hospitals in Arkansas, North Dakota and Colorado. In her role at Billings Clinic, Ms. Needham oversees the financial operations and contributes to enterprise strategic growth for the region's largest multispecialty group practice.

Susan Nelson. Executive Vice President and CFO of MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.). Ms. Nelson is responsible for MedStar Health's finances, financial planning and reporting. She also oversees revenue cycle, capital management and investment activities for the nonprofit health system. Ms. Nelson joined MedStar in 2005 as vice president of operations after spending time as senior manager of assurance and advisory business services for Ernst & Young. In addition to her role at MedStar, Ms. Nelson currently serves on the board for Chesapeake Regional Information System for Our Patients.

Joyce Nwatuobi. CFO of Indiana University Health Methodist and University Hospitals (Michigan City, Ind.). In 2021, Ms. Nwatuobi joined IU Health as CFO for Methodist and University Hospitals after serving as CEO and co-founder of ThriveHealth in Milwaukee the year prior. Her role as CFO entails administration, direction, and monitoring of all hospital finances. In addition to sustaining financial security for the $2 billion health system, Ms. Nwatuobi is currently providing oversight to a new IU Health downtown hospital project.

Julia Puchtler. CFO of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia). Ms. Puchtler joined Penn Medicine in 2015 and was vice president of finance operations and budget before being promoted to CFO in 2019. She also has experience as vice president of strategic financial planning and decision support at Trinity Health in Livonia, Mich. In addition to being promoted to CFO in 2019, Ms. Puchtler was named to the 2020 class of the Carol Emmott Fellowship, which was established to uplift and increase visibility for women in health leadership.

Lisa M. Replogle. Senior Vice President and CFO of HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.). Ms. Replogle has more than 20 years of healthcare finance experience under her belt, and has been an integral part of HonorHealth since she joined the health system in 2015. Her current role involves overseeing financial and accounting functions, as well as patient financial services, supply chain, real estate, insurance contracting and construction management. Prior to working with HonorHealth, Ms. Replogle was the CFO for the Center for Orthopedic and Research Excellence in Phoenix.

LuCinda Rider. CFO of UHS Delaware Valley Hospital (Walton, N.Y.). Ms. Rider has served UHS Delaware Valley Hospital as CFO since 2001, and is responsible for overseeing all financial operations for the progressive critical access hospital. Some of her notable accomplishments include consistently leading the hospital to a positive bottom line 10 years in a row as well as implementing a successful strategic investment and cost containment plan. In addition to her role as CFO, Ms. Rider also serves as the UHS Delaware Valley Hospital compliance officer and as a board chair for UHS Employee Federal Credit Union.

Brigette Rose. CFO of LSU Health Sciences Center-Shreveport (La.). Ms. Rose joined LSU Health Sciences Foundation in 2018 and now oversees the health system's finances. She has previous experience as the hospital's department of neurosurgery business director. The health system is currently funding a $60 million expansion project on a center for medical education and wellness to address the healthcare workforce charges.

Cheryl Sadro. CFO of UC Davis Health. As CFO for UC Davis Health, Ms. Sadro provides executive oversight for financial planning, decision support and operations, health information management, patient access and financial services, and planning and development for the system’s schools of health. Before assuming her current role with UC Davis in April 2022, she spent seven years as the executive vice president and chief business and finance officer for the University of Texas Medical Branch. In total, Ms. Sadro has spent more than 35 years in public accountancy and financial leadership of mission-based health systems.

Karen Testman, RN. CFO of MemorialCare (Fountain Valley, Calif.). Ms. Testman joined MemorialCare in 1998 and then became senior vice president of financial operations before her promotion to CFO in 2013. Ms. Testman was integral to the health system's ambulatory growth and joint venture strategy. The health system also received positive ratings under her leadership. Ms. Testman has more than 20 years of leadership experience and worked with the system to invest in strategic physician acquisition, an EHR build and adding to its ambulatory network.

Paula Tinch. Executive Vice President and CFO of Penn State Health (Hershey, Pa.). Ms. Tinch joined Penn State Health in 2019 as executive vice president and CFO. She is responsible for the health system's financial planning, financial risk management and revenue cycle. Prior to joining Penn State Health, Ms. Tinch was senior vice president of finance for Rochester Regional Health in N.Y., where she was responsible for core functions and aspects of the $2.2 billion health system.

Jennifer Wakem. CFO of University Medical Center of Southern Nevada (Las Vegas). Ms. Wakem now has five years of experience as CFO of University Medical Center of Southern Nevada. She oversees the financial health of the hospital, which includes Nevada’s only level 1 trauma center, pediatric trauma center, burn care center and transplant center. She has previous experience as associate CFO of Tenet Healthcare.

Bonnie White. CFO of UNM Hospital (Albuquerque). Ms. White oversees the finance department at UNM Hospital, part of the UNM Health System, which includes the only academic medical center in New Mexico. With providers specializing in over 150 areas of medicine, the system cares for over a million patients per year and handles about 22,000 surgical cases annually.

Christine Williams Bond. CFO of University Medical Center New Orleans. As CFO of University Medical Center New Orleans, Ms. Williams Bond oversees the financial department for the 446-bed hospital. She has previous experience as assistant CFO of Atlanta Medical Center and controller at Emory Johns Creek (Ga.) Hospital.

Jeanette Wojtalewicz. Senior Vice President and CFO of CHI Health (Omaha). Ms. Wojtalewicz has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare finance and is a past president of the Healthcare Financial Management Association in Nebraska. In her role as CFO of CHI Health, Ms. Wojtalewicz oversees the financial operations of a 28-hospital, 800-employed physician health system. She also serves on the CyncHealth, Midlands Choice, and Nebraska Total Care boards. Ms. Wojtalewicz has been recognized by a number of organizations for her work, including by the Healthcare Financial Management Association with the Gold Merit Award, and the Lincoln Family Medicine Program with the John C. Finegan Award.

Stacey Woodroof. CFO of Orlando (Fla.) Health Medical Group. In her role as CFO for Orlando Health Medical Group, Ms. Woodroof is accountable for business growth and revenue, financial operations, real estate project management, strategy and acquisition support, and physician compensation contracting. In 2020, she created HealthCare Pink, a project aiming to support working mothers in a COVID-19 world; the project is currently in the final stages of a U.S. trademark status and pending a launch date. In 2019, Ms. Woodroof was recognized with the Nashville Business Journal CFO award for non-profit/institution for her work as a financial steward and leader.

