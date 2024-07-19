111 hospital and health system chief diversity, equity and inclusion officers to know | 2024

When hospitals and health systems weave diversity, equity and inclusion into their foundations, patients and staff members alike reap the rewards. DEI leaders are spearheading initiatives that cultivate safe, forward-thinking healthcare environments where all individuals feel embraced, appreciated and secure.

The following DEI officers are implementing training programs, instituting business resource groups, developing scholarship initiatives and refining recruitment practices. Their efforts support diverse populations and advance health equity within their organizations and communities.

Note: Becker's Healthcare developed this list based on nominations and editorial research. This list is not exhaustive, nor is it an endorsement of included leaders or associated healthcare providers. Leaders cannot pay for inclusion on this list. Leaders are presented in alphabetical order. We extend a special thank you to Rhoda Weiss for her contributions to this list.

Contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com with questions or comments.





Pamela Abner. Vice President and Chief Diversity Operations Officer of Mount Sinai Health System (New York City). Ms. Abner is responsible for systemwide administrative, fiscal, policy and practice related management activities to sustain diversity, inclusion and equity. Utilizing research methodologies, creating education curriculum, and applying best practices, she continuously seeks to implement initiatives to identify disparities and eliminate barriers to medical care, employment and education for underserved and underrepresented groups, as well as foster relationships with community partners. Her thought-leadership and strategic management guidance was fundamental to Mount Sinai Health System obtaining several national rankings as the number one health and hospital system for diversity and inclusion management. She regularly serves as a guest speaker at national forums and provides expert consultative advice to organizations.

Marquetta Alexander, EdD. Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Clara Maass Medical Center (Belleville, N.J.). In her role as director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Clara Maas Medical Center, part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, Dr. Alexander continues to improve and reinforce the system's DEI initiatives. She leads employee engagement efforts such as business resource groups, cultural programming and employee trainings in support of a positive workplace climate. She believes in the importance of recognizing humanity throughout the many processes and regulatory standards in healthcare. As a compassionate agent of DEI, Dr. Alexander continues to partner with community stakeholders on initiatives that address social determinants of health. Dr. Alexander is a staunch champion of RWJBarnabas Health’s mission to build and sustain healthier communities.

Naleen Naupaka Andrade, MD. Executive Vice President of Native Hawaiian Health and Chief Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Social Justice Officer at The Queen's Health System (Honolulu). Dr. Andrade is a diversity and equity leader as well as a trained psychiatrist. She focuses on minimizing health disparities faced by Native Hawaiians through training and filling healthcare positions in the state. She also wants to grow primary care usage and decrease emergency department visits for Native Hawaiians. Dr. Andrade was also the first Native Hawaiian woman to become a psychiatrist.

Karen Ashley. Vice President and Chief DEI Officer of Providence (Renton, Wash.). Since joining Providence in August 2021, Ms. Ashley established its office of DEI and led the creation of the first systemwide DEI strategic plan. The plan encompasses nearly 70 tactics to foster a diverse, equitable and inclusive work environment and commitment to community engagement. Ms. Ashley is a recipient of Conyers, Ga.-based Icarus Consulting’s I.D.E.A.L. Black Women Leaders award and the National Black MBA - Columbus (Ohio) Chapter’s Diversity and Inclusion Person of the Year Race for Excellence Award. Additionally, she was named among the Top 50 Chief Diversity Officers by the National Diversity Council.

Adrienne Austin. Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Jersey City (N.J.) Medical Center. Ms. Austin has served as the director of diversity and inclusion at Jersey City Medical Center since 2022. She has several years of experience working within diversity and inclusion programs. Prior to this role, Ms. Austin worked at the New York City Department of Education as the deputy chancellor, chief operating officer for the division of community empowerment, partnerships and communications, and chief of staff to the office of general counsel.

Brenda Battle. Senior Vice President, Community Health Transformation and Chief Equity Officer at UChicago Medicine. Ms. Battle joined UChicago in 2012, leading the organization in advancing health and racial equality. She has organized diversity initiatives at local, state and national levels, launching the university's systemwide equity plan in 2020. She also launched the South Side Health Community Organization, a coalition of 13 hospitals and health centers focused on increasing care and doing outreach in underserved communities.

Bridgett Battles. Director for Community Engagement and Supplier Diversity at Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals (Philadelphia). Ms. Battles has been the director for community engagement and supplier diversity at Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals since 2021. One of her major responsibilities is to cultivate relationships that impact and improve the lives of communities that the hospitals serve. Ms. Battles is also the vice president of diversity and inclusion of The National Association of Asian American Professionals Philadelphia chapter.

Dana Beckton. Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.). Ms. Beckton has already made an impact since her appointment in January 2024. She established Sutter's first Office of Diversity and Inclusion and launched intensive inclusive leader training programs. Ms. Beckton has also expanded Sutter's employee resource groups and developed a robust supplier diversity program. As a member of Sutter Health's executive leadership team, Ms. Beckton serves on various advisory councils, contributing to statewide workforce development and health equity initiatives. Her past work at Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare and Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare earned her numerous accolades, including the Human Rights Campaign's Healthcare Equality Index Leadership status.

Barbara Belk. Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Pacific Northwest Market at Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.). Ms. Belk has been the director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Kaiser Permanente since 2020. She has skills in leadership, organizational development and effectiveness and strategic planning. Ms. Belk also volunteers as a board member of the International Relation Coordination Consortium.

Dru Bhattacharya, JD. Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at Banner Health (Phoenix). Mr. Bhattacharya has developed a comprehensive diversity and equity strategy for Banner. He focuses on patient care, talent acquisition, workforce development, team member resources groups, systemwide training, customized training, community benefits and supplier diversity. He is currently in phase two of a five-year strategic plan.

Shiva Bidar-Sielaff. Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer for UW Health (Madison, Wis.). Ms. Bidar-Sielaff brings over 20 years of experience as a community relations and diversity leader to her role as UW Health's first ever chief diversity officer. Her work has been instrumental in guiding the development and execution of DEI strategies and initiatives across the organization. Rather than having all DEI work reside solely in her office, Ms. Bidar-Sielaff has successfully led the organization to take DEI into consideration in all efforts and makes herself available as a resource for cultural competency and diversity.

O.N. Ray Bignall II, MD. Chief Diversity and Health Equity Officer at Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio). Dr. Bignall, chief diversity and health equity officer for Nationwide Children's Hospital, is a key leader of pediatric diversity equity initiatives in the U.S. At Nationwide Children’s, he has significantly increased the diversity of medical trainees, culminating in the most diverse resident class in 2023. Outside of the hospital setting, he played a key role in advocating for an Ohio law against discrimination of living organ donors by insurers, enacted in 2022. In addition, he has been invited to give over 60 talks and presentations, including a keynote at the 2022 Pediatric Academic Societies Meeting. Dr. Bignall has participated in The White House Health Equity Roundtable Series on Access to Care and serves as a board member for various healthcare organizations. His accolades include receiving the "Community Access to Child Health Award" from the American Academy of Pediatrics and being named a "40 Under 40 Leader in Minority Health" by the National Minority Quality Forum and the Congressional Black Caucus Health Braintrust. Dr. Bignall has been recognized as a top doctor in pediatric nephrology by Castle Connolly every year since 2021.

Shannon Bradley. Chief Health Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Keck Medicine of USC (Los Angeles). Ms. Bradley was appointed as Keck Medicine of USC's first chief health equity, diversity and inclusion officer in September 2022. She leads comprehensive DEI efforts, collaborating with USC leadership to provide culturally intelligent care and foster an inclusive workforce. Ms. Bradley introduced four DEI pillars to ensure all patients receive optimal care: health equity, employees, supplier diversity and community. She revamped the diversity and inclusion executive steering committee, enhanced new hire orientation and bolstered employee resource groups, resulting in a 24.6% ERG membership increase. Ms. Bradley also launched a quarterly DEI newsletter and initiated the USC PA Pathways Program to introduce students from underserved areas to healthcare careers. Her long-term plans include building a DEI office and offering systemwide training on unconscious bias, inclusive language and cultural intelligence. Thanks to her tireless work, Ms. Bradley was named an Outstanding Diversity Champion in 2021 and Outstanding Head of Diversity in 2022 by the Houston Business Journal.

Jessica Brazier. Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.). As chief DEI Officer, Ms. Brazier leads the design and implementation of strategies that cultivate an inclusive culture for over 95,000 team members across more than 50 hospitals in nine states. She holds over 15 years of experience of strategic planning, which she leverages within AdventHealth’s DEI efforts and through her additional role of vice president of people and culture strategy and sustainability. Ms. Brazier was a recipient of the American College of Healthcare Executives' DEI Excellence Award for 2024.

Kim Brister. Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at WellSpan Health (York, Pa.). Ms. Brister has led WellSpan Health's DEI efforts since 2019, previously serving as senior director of talent acquisition, diversity and inclusion. She has fostered a diverse workforce and inclusive culture, addressing discrimination and bias. Ms. Brister coordinated DEI education for 1,500 leaders, conducted the first culture assessment and established the system’s DEI steering committee. In her role, Ms. Brister mentors female colleagues and speaks on DEI initiatives. She is involved with community organizations like the United Way and YWCA of York County. Recognized with the 2023 Pennsylvania Impact Award from City & State Pennsylvania and Central Penn Business Journal’s Women of Influence Award for 2021, she also launched the acclaimed Inclusion Champion program and organized the Black Men in White Coats Youth Summit to inspire Black youth in healthcare.

Anna Brown. Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at Mass General Brigham (Boston). Ms. Brown works across the healthcare system’s DEI teams to advance the organization’s equity goals, including its United Against Racism initiative. Shen spearheaded Mass General Brigham’s 2023 DEI Summit, themed “All Voice, All Stories,” drawing participation from more than 1,100 employees for the day-long hybrid event. She also led planning and implementation of Check-up on DE&I, a publication outlining Mass General Brigham’s diversity, equity and inclusion programs and priorities. Under her leadership, the system has seen an expansion to 15 employee resource groups with more than 3,000 participants in 2023. Other new initiatives include the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Access Grand Rounds series and multiple other programs on timely topics. Prior to joining Mass General Brigham, Ms. Brown served as chief inclusion and diversity officer at Chicago-based Baker & McKenzie, a 13,000-employee global law firm where she developed best practices for promoting professional development and inclusion. A former critical care nurse, she also served as an associate general counsel for Continuum Health Partners in New York City.

Ian Brown. Vice President and Chief Employee Experience Officer at Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.). Mr. Brown joined Duke in 2022 as its inaugural chief diversity and belonging officer. Since then, his role has transformed into chief employee experience officer. Mr. Brown focuses on addressing health disparities and improving health outcomes for all patients. He partners with community organizations to address social determinants of health in underserved areas. Prior to joining Duke, Mr. Brown served in various senior-level roles in national healthcare, senior living and educational organizations, leading culture, diversity, talent, community outreach and operations.

Brandon Buchanan. Director of Health Equity Impact Team at NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.). Mr. Buchanan has been the director of the health equity impact team at NorthShore University HealthSystem since 2021. He works to improve healthcare equity for all patients in all communities. He is skilled in healthcare management, team building and data analysis.

Bryan Buckley, DrPH. Director of Health Equity Initiatives for the National Committee for Quality Assurance (Washington, D.C.). Dr. Buckley is an expert in health delivery system redesign, performance improvement and change management, a skill he leverages in his role at the National Committee for Quality Assurance. He brings to the role a breadth of experience in healthcare delivery research, community health education and consulting, patient safety and quality. Dr. Buckley is also an adjunct assistant professor at the Georgetown University School of Medicine, where he teaches clinical quality, safety and leadership. He is on the faculty team teaching clinical transformation and community partnerships to medical students, and is an associate member of the Georgetown University Medical Center Teaching Academy for the Health Sciences.

James C. Burroughs. Senior Vice President of Government and Community Relations and Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer at Children's Minnesota (Minneapolis). Mr. Burroughs is responsible for equity and inclusion initiatives at one of the largest independent pediatric health systems in the country. Since joining Children’s Minnesota in 2019, Mr. Burroughs has increased workforce diversity from 23% to almost 30%, and upped leadership diversity from 11% to 19%. He has developed nursing recruitment programs with historically Black colleges and universities, created an equity internship program at Children’s Minnesota, and led initiatives to increase spending with minority-owned businesses from $900,000 in 2022 to over $3 million in 2023. Mr. Burrough was named a 2023 Black Leader to Know by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal and a 2022 Notable DEI Executive by Twin Cities Business.

Lakesha Butler, PharmD. Chief Diversity Officer at UF Health (Gainesville, Fla.). Dr. Butler began her position as chief diversity officer at University of Florida Health in August. She was previously at Southern Illinois University's Edwardsville School of Pharmacy as a professor of pharmacy practice and director of diversity, equity and inclusion. She has 20 years of experience as a pharmacy professor. At UF Health, she collaborates with six health colleges: the UF Health hospitals in Gainesville, Jacksonville and Central Florida and the Lake Nona campus in Orlando.

Audrea Caesar, PhD. Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer at UNC Health and UNC School of Medicine (Chapel Hill). Dr. Caesar designed a six-pillar system framework to direct equity work for UNC Health across North Carolina, aiming to emphasize the health system's impact on social determinants of health, even in rural areas. She led a taskforce that developed innovative solutions to keep Chatham Hospital’s Maternity Care Center open, benefiting the rural and diverse community. Dr. Caesar expanded UNC Health’s DEI team and created a statewide framework to elevate DEI across nearly 20 hospitals and thousands of clinics. Her team focuses on improving access for non-English speaking patients and forming employee resource groups for unique employee communities. Dr. Caesar also leads initiatives like Juntos Podemos to enhance Hispanic and Latino patient care, the Classrooms to Careers pipeline program and Medicaid expansion efforts. She is an adjunct professor at the UNC School of Government and an assistant research professor at the UNC School of Medicine. She has been recognized as a Diversity Leader in Healthcare by the Triangle Business Journal for 2023.

Carmen Canales. Senior Vice President and Chief People and Belonging Officer at Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.). Ms. Canales leads Novant's team member recruitment and retention, talent maximization, culture and diversity efforts. She has spearheaded efforts to increase diversity and create an inclusive culture at the organization, previously serving as Wake Forest University's chief human resources executive. She has also held leadership roles at Wachovia, now Wells Fargo, and Pepsi-Cola.

Tiffany Capeles. Chief Equity Officer at Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City). During Ms. Capeles' time with Intermountain Healthcare, she has presented a $250,000 grant to build a new clinic expanding primary, dental and behavioral health care to underinsured individuals in the Denver area. Previously, she served in health equity roles at Christus Health, Dallas-based Children's Health and Gaithersburg, Md.-based Adventist Healthcare.

Rosalyn Carpenter. Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Community Impact Officer at CommonSpirit Health (Chicago). Ms. Carpenter has spearheaded significant initiatives at CommonSpirit, such as removing race-based algorithms in chronic kidney disease testing to benefit minority communities. She launched the Equity Heals program, engaging over 50 community stakeholders and reaching more than 1,100 individuals with chronic kidney disease education. Ms. Carpenter also developed a health equity roadmap with five priority areas and 24 initiatives, and introduced a health equity dashboard to monitor outcomes across multiple domains. In 2023, she was recognized by Savoy Magazine for her influence and dedication to DEI.

Tiffany Chaney. Chief Diversity Officer at Baptist Health-Central Alabama (Montgomery). With over 25 years of dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion, Ms. Chaney has made significant impacts in education, healthcare and her community. As the first in her role for Baptist Health - Central Alabama, Ms. Chaney developed strategic priorities to meet DEI goals, including leading a health equity action plan addressing uncontrolled diabetes and transportation needs. She established a scholarship entitled Bridging the Gap: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Healthcare and launched the Baptist Health Pre-Med Scholars Program in partnership with HBCUs. Tiffany's achievements have earned her numerous accolades, including the inaugural "Tiffany Chaney Member of the Year" Award from NAHSE Alabama Chapter and the Humanitarian of the Year Award from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Lynette Chappell-Williams. Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer at Penn State Health (Hersey, Pa.). Ms. Chappell-Williams has served as the first systemwide vice president and the inaugural chief diversity officer at Penn State Health since 2020 and 2015. She also served as the associate dean for diversity for the Penn State College of Medicine. Within her roles, Ms. Chappell-Williams established affinity groups for diverse employees and created the Inclusion Academy Diversity educational programs, established medical student recruitment partnerships and restructured the organization's diversity council while also leading the ongoing development of the health system policies, programs and practices. Prior to these positions, she served as the associate vice president for diversity at Cornell University.

LaRonda Chastang. Senior Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.). Ms. Chastang brings two decades of experience in medical, nonprofit and government leadership into her role as senior vice president of DEI at Trinity Health. Her responsibilities and initiatives include leading the diversity team, facilitating unconscious bias training, creating online cultural proficiency courses and expanding the supply chain with $48.5 million in new contracts for minority-owned businesses. Through Ms. Chastang’s leadership, Trinity Health became one of the first health systems to declare racism a public health crisis. Additionally, she created the Second Chance Hiring program in 2023, which helps previously incarcerated women attain entry-level jobs. Crain's Detroit Business awarded Ms. Chastang with the Notable Leaders in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award for 2023.

Joan Chaya. Senior Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Montefiore Medical Center (New York City). Ms. Chaya has over 25 years of experience in healthcare management. In her current role as senior director of DEI for Montefiore, she leads initiatives such as workforce development, inclusivity training, and business resource groups like the Black Associate Group and LGBTQIA+ Associate group. Under her guidance, Montefiore's DEI program has revised interview guides to prevent bias and implemented gender-affirming policies. Her work has contributed to Montefiore being named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and Women by Newsweek for 2024. Ms. Chaya also serves as a speaker at notable conferences like Profit & Purpose 2023.

Marissa Coleman, PsyD. Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at University of Vermont Medical Center (Burlington, Vt.). Dr. Coleman became University of Vermont Medical Center's first vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion in 2021. Since then, she has led over 36 monthly staff listening sessions focused on a variety of DEI topics and trained more than 700 leaders on a DEI leadership curriculum that she designed. She oversees hospital employee resource groups, creates staff training videos, and has been working to improve health equity for patients and community members.

Ronald Copeland, MD. Senior Vice President of National Equity, Inclusion, Diversity, Strategy and Policy and Chief Equity, Inclusion and Diversity Officer at Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals (San Francisco). Dr. Copeland is focused on building a diverse, inclusive and engaged workplace at Kaiser. In his time with the system, he has established an anti-bias training program, a systemic workforce equity review process, a program that targets racial disparities in care access and a toolkit that provides COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for underserved communities. Over a decade ago, Dr. Copeland developed a patient demographic data collection system, which is being used today to identify and eliminate health disparities.

Carlos Cubia. Chief Inclusion, Equity, Diversity and Sustainability Officer at Corewell Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.). Mr. Cubia became Corewell Health’s inaugural chief inclusion, equity, diversity and sustainability officer in June 2022. He has worked to diversify the perspectives behind decision-making by elevating the voices of business resource group leaders. Additionally, he established a social issues strategy team to address community concerns. He also leads a health equity team focused on maternal and infant health, cardiovascular health and mental health. Among other successful initiatives, Mr. Cubia has implemented unconscious bias training across the health system and has expanded school health clinics in Detroit. Under his leadership, Corewell Health exceeded its diverse supplier spending goal by 150% in 2023.

Celina Cunanan, MSN. Chief Diversity, Equity and Belonging Officer at University Hospitals (Cleveland). Ms. Cunanan has significantly enhanced the University Hospitals' DEI strategies, including establishing six Employee Resource Groups and integrating the LGBTQ+ and Gender Care Service line. She launched the UH Health Scholars program and revamped the David Satcher Acting Internship to support Underrepresented in Medicine students. Ms. Cunanan's leadership also expanded the UH Food for Life Markets and opened the UH Community Wellness Center, improving patient health outcomes. She also chairs the Ohio Commission on Minority Health and has received accolades such as Crain's Cleveland Business 2022 Notable Executive in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Jeanetta Darno. Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at UC Health (Cincinnati). Ms. Darno is the first chief diversity and inclusion officer at Cincinnati-based UC Health. Starting the position in January 2020, she has been responsible for advancing the system's culture of inclusion, and the development of diversity and inclusion behaviors at all levels. She was previously the vice president and global chief diversity and inclusion officer for Abercrombie and Fitch Co.

Gilbert Davis. Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Mr. Davis has more than 20 years of experience leading operations and strategy and building a culture of belonging. He leads CHOP’s enterprise diversity strategy and brings a patient- and family-centric approach to DEI, leveraging relationships, expertise and partnerships across the CHOP enterprise and within the community. During his tenure as chief diversity officer, he has spearheaded a comprehensive DEI integrated strategy, a key part of which focuses on increasing education and awareness for CHOP’s workforce of more than 28,000, and revamped all DEI education and trainings. Under his leadership, CHOP launched the partnering for cultural growth initiative, which provides patient-facing clinical staff with tactics, tools and resources to better engage with one another while providing care with cultural competency in mind. Mr. Davis is spearheading efforts to increase the diversity of CHOP’s workforce, which led to 22.96% diverse representation in roles at the director level and above in fiscal year 2023. Within the same fiscal year, CHOP added over 200 new diverse vendors and achieved a 12% increase in diverse spend.

Terry Deas. Assistant Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion for HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.). Mr. Deas is responsible for leading large-scale enterprise-wide DEI initiatives, workplace programs, and strategic projects at HCA Healthcare. He has assisted with the creation of enterprise wide diversity colleague networks spanning over 2,000 care sites. Prior to joining HCA Healthcare in 2020, he led diversity, equity and inclusion efforts for several companies, most recently as the director of diversity, inclusion & outreach and corporate social responsibility at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Samir Desai. Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and People Strategy for Endeavor Health (Evanston, Ill.). Mr. Desai is dedicated to fostering an inclusive and engaging environment for all team members and patients at Endeavor Health. He spearheaded the creation of the system's first DEI leadership role and team, collaborating with senior executives to invest in building a diverse and inclusive culture across the organization's nine hospitals and 25,000 employees. Mr. Desai integrates DEI principles into all aspects of leadership development, onboarding and succession planning, ensuring that a sense of belonging is central to the employee experience. He also established the organization’s first employee resource groups and a framework for celebrating heritage months, facilitating greater cultural understanding among team members. Recognized for his contributions, Mr. Desai was named to the Notable Executives in HR and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion list by Crain’s Chicago Business in 2022.

Desha Dickson. Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Community Wellness at Tower Health (West Reading, Pa.). Ms. Dickson is renowned for her community-focused DEI initiatives. She spearheaded a street medicine program for homeless individuals and developed a community connection program with CMS grants. Ms. Dickson's team is also credited with creating an internship program for high school students, as well as introducing language classes for Spanish-speaking employees and healthcare-specific Spanish classes for staff. Her leadership roles include positions on the boards of Centro Hispano, Olivet Boys and Girls Club, and PA 211. Ms. Dickson has received numerous awards, such as the Girl Scouts of Eastern PA's Take the Lead Award in 2023 and the Russell S. Bickel, Jr. Excellence in Communication and Caring Award in 2020 from the Reading Hospital Foundation.

Arianne Dowdell. Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at Houston Methodist. Ms. Dowdell leads Houston's DEI department, ensuring gaps in patient care are addressed and progress is made. She spearheaded the creation of a DEI dashboard to evaluate the diversity of each department and the organization as a whole, working to establish measurable goals for the hospital system. Thanks to her work, Houston Methodist employs this dashboard to measure social drivers of health and how often patients are disclosing information on matters such as food insecurity, transportation needs, utilities, living situations and personal safety. Using this data, the system can refer them out to community partners for additional support. Ms. Dowdell has been recognized with several awards, including a Leadership Excellence Award from the 2021 National Diversity & Leadership Conference.

Tracy Downs, MD. Chief Diversity and Community Engagement Officer for UVA Health (Charlottesville, Va.). Along with being UVA Health’s chief diversity and community engagement officer, Dr. Downs is senior associate dean of DEI and a professor of urology at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. He launched a strategic plan to eliminate health disparities by focusing on equitable Covid-19 vaccination distribution and addressing social determinants of health. Other initiatives include the creation of workforce diversity programs and the prioritization of holistic interviews to attract a diverse student body. Dr. Downs was a recipient of the Leonard Tow Humanism in Medicine Award in 2018, presented by The Arnold P. Gold Foundation.

Kim Drumgo. Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at Geisinger (Danville, Pa.). Appointed Geisinger's first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer in 2021, Ms. Drumgo has driven the company’s DEI strategy with a focus on culture, talent, community, supplier diversity and health equity. She established Geisinger’s DEI council, increasing the hiring of underrepresented groups by 10% and their leadership representation by 5%. In 2023, she launched seven new DEI training programs that achieved a 95% completion rate. A key leader in developing Geisinger’s health equity strategy, she has also countered patient discrimination through the application of a patient misconduct policy and corresponding operational procedures. Under her guidance, membership in employee resource groups has grown by 105%, strengthening Geisinger’s commitment to DEI and fostering a space for exchanging dialogue on health equity, ideas, experiences and perspectives.

Jacqueline Easley. Division Director of Health Equity, Diversity and Inclusion at MercyOne (Clive, Iowa). Ms. Easley is the division director of health equity, diversity and inclusion at MercyOne. She is charged with the ideation and execution of health equity initiatives for the organization, along with language access services. She has also been appointed to serve on the national diversity committee of the American Heart Association, Central Iowa Workforce Investment Board, Terrace Hill Commission, Drake University Board of Trustees and the City of Des Moines Planning and Zoning Commission.

Mary "Toni" Flowers, PhD. Chief Diversity and Social Responsibility Officer of LCMC Health (New Orleans). As a subject matter expert in diversity, strategy and action planning, healthcare equity, health disparities, community health, cultural competency, executive coaching, patient experience and social marketing, Dr. Flowers is uniquely suitable for her role as chief diversity and social responsibility officer of LCMC Health. She has spent over 20 years in DEI-centered roles, most recently as the inaugural vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer for the Charleston, S.C.-based Roper St. Francis Healthcare System. Dr. Flowers is a member of the executive committee of the American Leadership Council for Diversity in Healthcare and has been nationally recognized by CMS for her work in program development and health disparities reduction.

Sarah GiaQuinta, MD. Senior Vice President of Community Health and Equity at Parkview Health (Fort Wayne, Ind.). Dr. GiaQuinta has significantly impacted healthcare quality and community health in her five years at Parkview Health. As senior vice president for community health and equity, she has led the creation of a DEI advisory council and collaborated with Parkview's innovation teams to implement the Truity health equity platform. She has also spearheaded initiatives like VeggieRX, the community greenhouse, and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile. Dr. GiaQuinta's dedication extends beyond Parkview, showcased through her involvement with organizations like the United Way of Allen County and the Matthew 25 clinic. Her efforts have earned her recognitions such as being named on KPC Media's 2020 "40 Under 40" list.

Brian Gibbs. Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at UMass Memorial Health Care (Worcester, Mass.). Mr. Gibbs started his role at UMass Memorial Health Care in December 2020. He has previous experience in similar initiatives for academic institutions including Oregon Health and Science University, University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Harvard School of Public Health.

Quibulah Graham. Senior Director of Diversity and Minority Business Development at Orlando (Fla.) Health. Ms. Graham has more than 23 years of healthcare experience. She is focused on expanding diversity and inclusion at Orlando Health both internally and externally. In 2020, she launched a training program for health system employees to promote cultural competence and understanding. She is also focused on increasing vendor diversity, adding 215 diverse suppliers to fulfill a seven percent diverse supplier spend goal.

Lois V. Greene. Senior Vice President of Wellness, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at University Hospital (Newark, N.J.). Dr. Greene champions equity in healthcare for underserved minority communities. She has implemented implicit bias and structural racism training, improved accessibility and introduced leadership programs emphasizing inclusive practices. Dr. Greene supported the creation of employee resource groups and maintained a perfect Healthcare Quality Index score for inclusivity. Externally, she expanded cancer screening programs, language access services and health literacy campaigns, addressing social determinants of health in the community. Dr. Greene holds leadership roles as commissioner at Newark Mary Mahoney Health Center FQHC and board member at YMCA of Newark and Vicinity. She has also been recognized with numerous awards, including the 2023 Humanitarian Award from the Newark Interfaith Alliance.

Chere Gregory, MD. Senior Vice President and Chief Health Equity Officer at Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.). Dr. Gregory started with Novant over 10 years ago as its senior vice president for women's services, contributing to the clinical vision of its Women's Health and Wellness Center. Dr. Gregory has since been promoted to the system's inaugural chief health equity officer position, also serving as a board-certified neurologist. Dr. Gregory worked with Novant to identify care gaps in 100 percent of its service lines, creating a health equity research program to close those gaps.

Deborah Grimes. System Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer at Ochsner Health (New Orleans). Ms. Grimes, senior vice president and chief diversity officer at Ochsner Health, leads the organization’s workforce and employee strategy with a focus on diversity and inclusion. She has implemented policies to enhance recruitment, retention and career development while working to improve healthcare equity and reduce health disparities in the communities Ochsner serves. Since joining Ochsner in 2020, Ms. Grimes has advanced the organization’s diversity and inclusion efforts, building regional teams and creating opportunities to engage with diverse communities. She oversees Ochsner’s employee resource groups, fostering an inclusive environment both within and outside the organization. Ms. Grimes brings over 33 years of experience from her previous executive leadership roles at University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System. She is an active member of several professional organizations, including the Black Nurses Association and the Society of Human Resources. She was named one of the New Orleans 500 by Biz New Orleans in 2023.

Janet Harding. Director of Cultural Awareness and Inclusion at Frederick (Md.) Health. Ms. Harding has served as director of cultural awareness and inclusion at Frederick Health since 2012. While holding this position, she also serves as the civil rights and ADA coordinator for the health system. Prior to this role, Ms. Harding served as the coordinator of diversity and inclusion programs for Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Peggy Harris. Regional Chief Diversity Officer at Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.). Ms. Harris has served as the regional chief diversity officer at Atrium Health since 2009. She is responsible for advancing and supporting Atrium Health. Ms. Harris also serves on the board of directors of the Institute for Diversity in Health Management and is the chair of the American Leadership Council for Diversity in Healthcare.

Sandy Harris. Vice President of Equity, Inclusion and Diversity at MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.). Ms. Harris has served as MedStar's inaugural vice president of equity, inclusion and diversity for almost two years. In her role, she has focused on the diversification of the health system's workforce and creating an inclusive environment. She has also established several systemwide equity, diversity and inclusion committees, including a steering committee and a board of directors diversity committee.

Toi Harris, MD. Senior Vice President and Chief Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston). Dr. Harris is senior vice president and chief equity, diversity and inclusion officer at Memorial Hermann Health System, where she also serves as the executive director of the Memorial Hermann Institute for the Advancement of Health Equity. She has played a pivotal role in developing and integrating a comprehensive strategic framework for equity, diversity and inclusion within the organization. Dr. Harris's leadership in DEI has significantly improved patient care, employee recruitment and retention, and community engagement. She has led research initiatives and collaborations to address health disparities, and her work has resulted in the implementation of policies promoting access to quality care and an inclusive work environment. Under her guidance, Memorial Hermann has expanded inclusive leadership training and developed a diverse workforce, with 93.2% diversity within the Houston-based workforce. Dr. Harris has also overseen the growth of employee resource groups and the establishment of mentorship programs to support the advancement of underrepresented employees.

Ashley Hines. Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee). Ms. Hines has been the director of diversity and inclusion at Advocate Aurora Health since 2021. She is a leader with the mission of creating spaces where every person is safe, valued and respected. Ms. Hines has a record of developing organizations and programs that focus on equity, diversity and inclusion.

Tyonne Hinson, DrPH, MSN, RN. Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity, Health Equity, and Inclusion Officer for Baystate Health (Springfield, Mass.). At Baystate Health, Dr. Hinson is charged with leading efforts to promote DEI throughout the organization and the communities it serves. To do so, she proactively develops programs and initiatives that support the equitable delivery of healthcare services and eliminate disparities in health outcomes. In addition, she works to create an inclusive and accepting environment for diverse caregivers. She provides strategic leadership to help execute on the organization's long-term DEI vision and goals. Dr. Hinson brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the DEI space to her current role.

Desire Hoyt. Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer at ScionHealth (Louisville, Ky.). Ms. Hoyt became Scion's first chief diversity officer in 2022. She was promoted from the role of director of inclusion, equity and people development. In the role, she is responsible for leading Scion's diversity initiatives through the development of affinity groups, leading equity grants and launching scholarship programs for team members of color. Before joining ScionHealth, Ms. Hoyt served as director of inclusion, equity and people development at KindredHealth before it became Scion. She also spent 20 years working at the Betty Ford Center in California.

Daniel Joiner. Chief Diversity and Community Impact Officer at UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa). Mr. Joiner, chief diversity and community impact officer for UnityPoint Health, has led initiatives such as the career pathways program with Bank of America, resulting in 221 team members completing career tracks in its first year. He established DEI employee resource groups and worked to expand after-visit summary and patient survey languages significantly. Mr. Joiner developed a community health worker strategy and prioritized LGBTQ+ safe zone training for clinics. He launched a DEI action committee and the system’s UP Close DEI training series. Recognized with the Community Health Equity Award from PRC in 2021, Mr. Joiner serves on multiple boards and committees, including the American Hospital Association’s National Health Equity Conference and the Quad Cities Community Veteran Engagement Board.

Kimberly Keaton Williams. Vice President of Talent Acquisition and Development and Chief Diversity Officer at McLaren Health Care (Grand Blanc, Mich.). Ms. Keaton Williams excels at developing McLaren's workforce and addressing health inequity through DEI education. She serves on the board of directors for Inforum and is the vice chair of the board for the Rhonda Walker Foundation. Recognized as a "DEI Leader" to Know by Crain's Detroit Business, Ms. Keaton Williams' initiatives have made significant strides in ensuring quality care and fostering a diverse and inclusive environment across McLaren Health Care facilities.

Julie King. Area Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer for Advocate Health-Illinois Market (Charlotte, N.C.). Ms. King is a certified diversity and inclusion practitioner who previously led the DEI learning program for Advocate Health's Midwest Region. In her role as the chief diversity officer for the Illinois market, Ms. King works to integrate a DEI-focused lens into all leadership decisions, holding conversations to advocate for mis- or under-represented members of the community. Ms. King, a human resources professional, also holds certifications in change management, strategy and execution, and management analytics.

Roderick King, MD. Senior Vice President and Chief Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Officer at University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore). As the inaugural senior vice president and chief equity, diversity and inclusion officer at the University of Maryland Medical System, Dr. King has built a comprehensive DEI framework that focuses on equity in patient care, workforce diversity, external partnerships and community health impact. Notably, he launched the health equity challenge, utilizing data analytics to address clinical outcome disparities. Dr. King's leadership extends to multiple prestigious roles, holding adjunct professorships at the University of Maryland and servings as CEO of the Florida Institute for Health Innovation. His foundational work at the Massachusetts General Hospital Disparities Solutions Center in Boston further exemplifies his long-standing commitment to health equity.

Jessica Kingston. Systems Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at North Memorial Health (Robbinsdale, Minn.). Ms. Kingston has served as the system director of diversity, equity and inclusion at North Memorial Health since 2020. She has experience in equity and human rights issues. Prior to this role, Ms. Kingston worked as the director of the department of human rights and equal economic opportunity. While holding these positions, she also is a self-employed executive consultant.

Armond Kinsey. Vice President and Chief Talent and Diversity Officer for Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.). Mr. Kinsey has been pivotal in aligning DEI efforts with Atlantic Health System's overarching mission. He established nine business resource groups to support diverse populations and played a key role in the system's recognition as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek for 2024. Under his leadership, all eligible hospitals in the system achieved the LGBTQ+ Health Care Equity Leader designation. Mr. Kinsey's contributions have garnered him recognitions from the National Diversity and Leadership Conference, the National Diversity Awards and beyond.

Margaret Larkins-Pettigrew, MD. Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at Highmark/Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh). Dr. Larkins-Pettigrew joined the Highmark/Allegheny Health Network in December 2020. She was previously at University Hospitals/Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, where she served as a professor of obstetrics and gynecology, chair of clinical diversity and inclusion and assistant dean of students. In her current position, she prioritizes the talent acquisition, retention, mentorship and promotion of underrepresented minority trainees and faculty. She is also a physician.

Andre Lessears. Chief Diversity Officer at UAB Medicine (Birmingham). Mr. Lessears was named the chief diversity officer at UAB Medicine in early 2021 and currently leads a strategy of inclusive leadership. He has 15 years of experience in implementing diversity and inclusion strategies at Cleveland Clinic Akron General, the city of Dubuque, Iowa, and Midwestern State University in Texas.

Amy Linsin. Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources and Diversity Officer at Prisma Health (Greenville, S.C.). Ms. Linsin joined Prisma in 2018 to lead the human resources operation and became chief human resources and diversity officer a year later. She has previous experience as senior regional director of human resources at Community Health Systems based in Franklin, Tenn. Ms. Linsin leads the office of diversity and inclusion alongside the health system's Diversity Action Council to ensure Prisma has a culture of belonging.

Fernando Little. Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer of Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.). Mr. Little's exceptional leadership at Advocate Health is distinguished by innovative contributions to diversity, equity and inclusion. In 2022, following the merger of Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora, Mr. Little engineered a cross-functional DEI service delivery model integrated into operations across the enterprise, enhancing operational efficiency and outreach. He finalized the operating model for the Advocate Health Center for Business Diversity and Entrepreneurship and led the development of an inclusive talent management framework. His initiatives, such as the organization of the first combined enterprisewide FOR ALL conference, have significantly increased teammate engagement. Mr. Little's efforts have earned Advocate Health numerous accolades, including Diversity MBA's Top 25 Outstanding Leadership and Diversity Impact Award for 2023 and the American Hospital Association Health Equity Award.

Iris Lundy. Vice President of Health Equity at Sentara Health (Hampton Roads, Va.). Ms. Lundy is the vice president of health equity at Sentara Health, where she leads initiatives to eliminate health disparities across the communities the systems serves. Drawing from her experiences as a Gulf War veteran, colon cancer survivor, nurse and healthcare administrator, she has been pivotal in ensuring Covid-19 testing and vaccination access for underserved populations. Ms. Lundy and her team focus on removing barriers to health, using community feedback and geographic information systems to provide targeted care through mobile clinics and educational resources. She has organized health screening events and led initiatives to improve health outcomes for women, racial minorities, immigrants and other marginalized groups. With over two decades of experience at Sentara, Ms. Lundy has promoted health equity through partnerships with diverse communities and local organizations.

David Mafe. Chief Diversity Officer and Vice President of Human Resources at UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.). Mr. Mafe has been the chief diversity officer and vice president of human resources at UCHealth since 2021. He is responsible for leading the organization in support of diversity, equity and inclusion for patients, employees and the community. Mr. Mafe is skilled in strategic planning, employee engagement and performance management.

Teresa Dean Malcolm, MD. Vice President of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging at Dartmouth Health (Lebanon, N.H.). Dr. Malcolm is a certified physician executive and a board-certified OB/GYN, bringing over a decade of experience in promoting inclusion in healthcare settings to her current role. Before becoming vice president of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging at Dartmouth Health, Dr. Malcolm previously served as chief medical officer for Phoenix-based Banner Health, where she was the only physician on the system’s DEI council. She also serves as CEO of Master Physician Leaders and associate program director for the American Medical Women’s Association’s leadership certification program. Additionally, Dr. Malcolm was named to the board of the Upper Valley Business Alliance for her leadership and community engagement.

Nancy Maldonado. Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Rady Children's Hospital (San Diego). Ms. Maldonado, inaugural chief diversity and inclusion officer at Rady Children’s Hospital, is known for her strategic planning, program management and coalition-building skills. Ms. Maldonado's initiatives focus on fostering a sense of belonging among team members, improving patient experiences and addressing community health needs. Her leadership has led to the creation of DEI councils, team resource groups and cultural events, significantly impacting the hospital’s workforce and the community it serves. Seh also serves on the board of directors for several community nonprofits that span education, arts, sports, culture, and trauma-informed support for survivors of relationship and sexual violence. Ms. Maldonado’s efforts have earned her numerous accolades, including the City of San Diego honoring her with a dedicated "Nancy Maldonado Day" and San Diego Magazine featuring her on the cover as part of its profile on inspirational women in the community.

Jill McIntyre, MSN, RN. Director of Diversity, Inclusion and Wellness at Tift Regional Health System (Tifton, Ga.). Ms. McIntyre has been affiliated with Tift Regional Health System for over 30 years, having started volunteering as a candy striper as a young girl. Since then, she has built a reputation for leading with emotional intelligence and compassion. She is using her role to institutionalize DEI within the system, making it more than a talking point and weaving a deep respect for diversity into the very core of the organization's culture. Her efforts include educating all team members on DEI as part of their training curriculum and hiring in a way that reflects the diversity of the community.

Jennifer Mieres, MD. Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.). Dr. Mieres, a renowned expert in cardiovascular disease and health equity, leads Northwell Health’s Center for Equity of Care. Her team at the Center for Equity of Care aims to eliminate health disparities and ensure high-quality care for all, regardless of background. In this role, she oversees diversity, equity, inclusion and health equity strategies, establishing educational programs to benefit both patients and employees. She co-created the Inclusion Academy leadership program and online modules on unconscious bias and health literacy. Dr. Mieres also initiated the Hofstra University pipeline mentoring program to increase healthcare workforce diversity. She was named American Heart Association’s Physician of the Year in 2022, received the American College of Cardiology's Women in Cardiology Mentoring Award, and co-authored a book on DEI in healthcare called Reigniting the Human Connection: A Pathway to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Healthcare.

Nicole M. B. Mitchell. Chief Diversity Officer of Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles). Ms. Mitchell is Cedars-Sinai's first chief diversity officer. She joined the organization in 2019, seeking mission-based work after working in the corporate world. Ultimately, her goal is to create an organizational environment that feels welcoming to all, and where staff and patients can feel appreciated for their inherent value. Ms. Mitchell is lauded by her colleagues for her vision and her ability to unite stakeholders across the entire system.

Pamela Mitchell-Boyd. Senior Director of Appreciation, Belongingness, Inclusivity, Diversity and Equity at Ascension (St. Louis). Ms. Mitchell-Boyd is the senior director of appreciation, belongingness, inclusivity, diversity and equity at Ascension, where she champions support for vulnerable populations by ensuring access to housing, education and healthcare. She facilitates the integration of the ABIDE framework across Ascension's 140 hospitals in 19 states and Washinton, D.C. Ms. Mitchell-Boyd leads the planning and coordination of systemwide ABIDE events and collaborates with various levels of the organization to align ABIDE-related efforts. She has also served on The Catholic Health Association of the United States' diversity and disparities committee and previously held the position of system director for diversity, inclusion and language services at Lisle, Ill.-based AMITA Health. At AMITA, she created the health equity committee, developed health equity strategic initiatives and established a comprehensive language services program. Additionally, she launched initiatives addressing health equity issues and promoted diversity spending through the supplier diversity committee.

Charles Modlin Jr., MD. Director of Health Equity and Medical Director of the Office of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity at MetroHealth (Cleveland). Dr. Modlin has been the medical director in the office of inclusion, diversity and equity at MetroHealth since 2021. He is skilled in healthcare management, program development and community outreach. Dr. Modlin is also the author of It Isn’t Difficult to Do it if You Know How to Do It.

Camille Moreno, PsyD. System Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.). In her role as system director of diversity, equity and inclusion at PeaceHealth, Dr. Moreno leverages her expertise as a clinical psychologist with a focus on integrating social issues, culture and clinical practice. Previously serving as the clinical manager of PeaceHealth’s Cascade Park behavioral health outpatient clinic, Dr. Moreno now leads DEI education for leaders, caregivers and providers across the system. She and her team have developed DEI and health equity strategic plans aimed at fostering cultural transformation and building culturally responsive care practices. The plans focus on recruiting and retaining diverse caregivers, promoting social justice and ensuring health equity through leadership accountability, active allyship, and increasing Black, Indigenous and people of color representation in leadership positions.

Rani Morrison. Chief Diversity and Community Health Equity Officer at UI Health (Chicago). Ms. Morrison has been the chief diversity and community health officer at the University of Illinois Hospital and Health System since August 2021. She works to address health disparities and support health equity. In this role, she has led efforts to use technology to connect with healthcare patients, structure case management to better serve under-supported communities and improve their patient advisor program.

Creshelle Nash, MD. Medical Director for Health Equity and Public Programs at Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield (Little Rock). Dr. Nash has worked in healthcare for over 25 years, working as a practicing physician, a professor and a constructor of health and insurance policies. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she worked with area organizations to identify roadblocks to getting underserved communities vaccinated. Dr. Nash is working with Blue Cross to develop a health equity framework for employees, health organizations and stakeholders.

Sherri Neal. Chief Diversity Officer at HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.). Ms. Neal joined HCA Healthcare in 2006 and since has been involved in promoting the system's culture of inclusion. As chief diversity officer, she and her team are responsible for leading the design, development and implementation of diversity, inclusion, equity and cultural competence strategy and programs. She has over 25 years of experience as a diversity practitioner and, before HCA, led workforce diversity initiatives as the COO for New Directions Management Services.

Kaitlyn O’Donnell. Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Inova Health (Falls Church, Va). Mx. O'Donnell has driven key initiatives like gender-inclusive bathroom signage and the integration of sexual orientation and gender identity data into electronic records. They expanded Inova's DEI team, developed the system’s bias incident procedure and launched Inova’s DEI learning journey program. Mx. O’Donnell also oversees 11 team member resource groups and is publishing Inova's inaugural DEI impact report. Recognized as one of Inova Health’s top women leaders in 2023, Mx. O’Donnell led the system to achieve a perfect score on the HRC Healthcare Equality Index in 2024. They co-chair Inova's inclusion council and were featured in the Washington Business Journal’s Women Who Mean Business issue.

Natasha Ovuoba. Associate Director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion at the Huntsman Cancer Institute (Salt Lake City). Ms. Ovuoba has served as the equity, diversity, and inclusion associate director at the Huntsman Cancer Institute since 2021. Her responsibilities include overseeing, leading, promoting and creating multiple implementations and practices. Prior to this role, Ms. Ovuoba served as the diversity, equity and inclusion consultant at Intermountain Healthcare.

Sybil Pentsil, MD. Chief Diversity Officer of LifeBridge Health (Baltimore). Dr. Pentsil, chief diversity officer at LifeBridge Health, leads the justice, equity, diversity and inclusion program, focusing on creating an inclusive environment for all patients and staff. She oversees initiatives aimed at embedding these values throughout the organization, such as the recent opening of AffirmCare, a primary care center tailored for the LGBTQIA+ community. Under her leadership, LifeBridge Health's hospitals have been recognized as top performers in LGBTQ+ healthcare equality. In addition, she serves as program director for the pediatrics residency program at Sinai Hospital, prioritizing DEI and mentorship in medical education. Dr. Pentsil is actively engaged in national efforts to address structural racism in healthcare, contributing to forums and taskforces advocating for equity.

Steven Player. Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at BJC HealthCare (St. Louis). Mr. Player has been the vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion at BJC HealthCare since 2020, a role created to enhance equitable, culturally competent care and workforce diversity. He has led initiatives to update hospital processes, such as gender identity-based bed assignments and registration systems that respect patients' preferred names. Mr. Player has improved accessibility for patients with disabilities and expanded language services for the Bosnian community in St. Louis. He has also launched a community health initiative to address social and economic health disparities, supporting financial well-being, healthy food, infant and maternal health, and school wellness. Mr. Player has prioritized diversity in leadership and fostered a sense of belonging through a belonging survey and his support for nine employee resource groups. Additionally, he has enhanced employee benefits and organized numerous DEI events, earning BJC national recognition for its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Ryan G. Polly, PhD. Vice President and Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for MaineHealth (Portland, Maine). Dr. Polly is the inaugural head of diversity, equity, and inclusion for MaineHealth, Northern New England’s largest integrated health system, where he leads DEI and healthcare equity strategy for the 23,000-employee system. Dr. Polly has over 20 years professional experience in diversity, equity, and inclusion, organizational and leadership development, and college-level teaching. Prior to joining MaineHealth, Dr. Polly served as the University of Vermont Medical Center’s inaugural leader for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Kaz Rafia, DDS. Chief Health Equity Officer at CareQuest Institute for Oral Health (Boston). Dr. Rafia is the inaugural chief health equity officer at CareQuest, which he has successfully transitioned into a sustainable and impactful grantmaking institution. In his role, is particularly focused on increasing health equity, Medicare and Medicaid advocacy, safety net clinics and healthcare workforce support. He is active in the Health Equity Compact and contributes to their efforts towards health equity in the state of Massachusetts.

Camille Ragin, PhD. Associate Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Fox Chase Cancer Center (Philadelphia). Dr. Ragin, a leading voice in the science of disparity in cancer research and healthcare, took on her role as Fox Chase Cancer Center's associate director of diversity, equity and inclusion in 2022. She is responsible for promoting diverse hiring practices, encouraging more diverse leadership across all levels of the organization and providing community education on race-related issues. She also fosters collaboration on DEI matters across Temple University Health System as a whole. Among the many DEI-related projects she has tackled throughout her career are the African-Caribbean Cancer Consortium, the Cancer Prevention Project of Philadelphia, the African-Caribbean scNetwork and the Specialized Program of Research Excellence.

Christian Ragland. Assistant Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at AtlantiCare Health System (Atlantic City, N.J.). Mr. Ragland is in charge of AtlantiCare's diversity strategy and strategic plan, working with leaders to create an inclusive culture. He leads the organization's diversity, equity and inclusion council and the employee resources group, providing monthly training and interactive events to advance key initiatives, including partnering with historically Black colleges and universities in the area. Under Mr. Ragland's leadership, AtlantiCare also opened an LGBTQ+ Health Clinic.

Avonia Richardson-Miller, EdD. Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer at Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.). Dr. Richardson-Miller has positioned Hackensack Meridian as a top system in the nation for diversity, equity and inclusion by Fair360. She implemented the American Hospital Association Health Equity Roadmap, established a health equity committee and created local DEI councils. Under her guidance, the system achieved the first health care equity certification from the Joint Commission. She has launched initiatives like unconscious bias training, the Listening to Understand campaign, and a DEI academy, enhancing cultural competency and inclusivity. Recognized with numerous awards, including the DEI award from the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, Dr. Richardson-Miller also leads programs to increase supplier diversity and has developed an antiracism blueprint to address systemic racism.

Pamela Dixon Ridgeway. Chief Diversity Officer and Vice President of Talent at ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.). Ms. Ridgeway has served as chief diversity officer and vice president of talent at ChristianaCare since 2020. Her responsibilities include implementing strategic talent plans and strategies. Previously she served as the corporate director of talent acquisitions and strategy of ChristianaCare. Prior to working at ChristianaCare, Ms. Ridgeway served as the senior manager of human resources at Siemens Healthcare.

Jacqui Robertson. Chief of Diversity and Inclusion at Cleveland Clinic. Ms. Robertson has served in her current role at Cleveland Clinic since March 2022. She oversees the office of diversity and inclusion, and leads global diversity and inclusion strategies and initiatives across the health system. She has nearly 20 years of national and international experience in leading diversity and inclusion strategies and previously worked at William Blair and Company as the global head of talent, diversity and inclusion.

Visael “Bobby” Rodriguez. Vice President of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Community Relations at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. Under Mr. Rodriguez's leadership, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center has launched a five-year strategic plan for diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as created a scorecard and dashboard with over 95 metrics to track diversity within the organization on a quarterly basis. He launched a full overhaul of human resource workforce policies to identify systemic barriers to equity. He has developed the diversity infrastructure with nine employee resource groups, 10 diversity steering committees and the executive diversity council. Previously, Mr. Rodriguez has held roles at companies such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, Baystate Health and Xerox Corporation.

Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney. Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, NY). Ms. Rodriguez-Dabney joined the senior leadership team at the 125-year-old Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in June 2023, continuing a two-decade career path in public service. Reporting directly to the center's president and CEO, she leads an independent department that drives initiatives across the organization. A U.S. Navy veteran, Ms. Rodriguez-Dabney has worked with colleagues to expand engagement through movie nights, cancer screening opportunities and other new partnerships. She previously served as chief diversity officer and chief of staff to the president of SUNY Buffalo State University. During her tenure as Buffalo’s first chief diversity officer and deputy mayor, she played a central role in the response to the May 2022 racially-targeted mass shooting at a grocery store.

Matilde Roman. Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla, N.Y.). Ms. Roman has built WMCHealth's DEI strategy, fostering an inclusive workplace and enhancing patient care. Over the past two years, she conducted assessments to gauge DEI readiness and involved key stakeholders to define goals promoting equitable care, a diverse workforce and healthier communities. She established the DEI steering committee, ensuring alignment with business goals. She also spearheaded the Center for Women’s Health Equity, addressing determinants of health impacting maternal mortality. Ms. Roman contributed to the New York State Birth Equity Improvement Project, improving outcomes for Black, Indigenous and people of color who give birth. Her efforts have earned her recognition from the National Diversity and Leadership Conference and CIO Views Magazine, among others.

Joyce Sackey, MD. Chief Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Officer and Associate Dean at Stanford Medicine (Palo Alto, Calif.). Dr. Sackey became Stanford Medicine's first chief equity, diversity and inclusion officer in August 2022. She is responsible for the oversight of DEI strategies across the organization, which includes Stanford Health Care, the Stanford School of Medicine and Stanford Medicine Children's Health. She has been working to strengthen DEI practices to become a model for other institutions and to bolster efforts to confront racism as an urgent public health crisis. Her guidance has led to the organization's commitment to implementing DEI across all levels by educating future healthcare leaders, promoting an inclusive organizational culture and enhancing representation in the workforce.

Sherry Sims. Director of Diversity and Inclusion for BrightView (Cincinnati). Ms. Sims, director of diversity and inclusion at BrightView, plays a crucial role in fostering an inclusive and equitable workplace at the organization. She has significantly diversified the talent pool, with over 80% of team members identifying as female and more than 21% as Black or African American. Ms. Sims conducts monthly virtual inclusion meetings and sends detailed emails highlighting appreciation months like Native American Heritage Month and Women’s History Month. She also coordinates various employee resource groups to combat discrimination and microaggressions. In addition, she is the founder of the Black Career Women's Network. Her impactful work has been featured in major publications such as Essence Magazine, Black Enterprise, The New York Times, and local outlets like the Cincinnati Herald.

Juana Slade. Chief Diversity Officer and Director of Diversity and Language Services for AnMed (Anderson, S.C.). Serving as chief diversity officer and director of diversity and language services for AnMed, Ms. Slade has significantly advanced the system's DEI initiatives and fostered a welcoming, supportive care environment. She has established programs that uplift diverse communities and has enhanced language services and veteran support within AnMed. Her efforts have resulted in reduced health disparities for underserved communities in Upstate South Carolina. Ms. Slade received the inaugural Health Equity Circle of Champions Award from the Alliance for a Healthier South Carolina in 2023. Under her guidance, AnMed earned the 2024 Vince Ford Health Equity Award and the Drive to Zero Harm Award in Health Equity from the South Carolina Hospital Association.

Natasha Smith. Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.). Ms. Smith serves as the head of diversity, equity and inclusion at Sanford Health. She is responsible for leading DEI strategy for the nation’s largest rural health care provider. Under her leadership, the DEI office has conducted over 100 inclusivity trainings at Sanford Health’s four major medical centers. Trainings focus on gender affirming care, culturally relevant care, unconscious bias, microaggressions, empathy-building and psychological safety. During Ms. Smith’s tenure, she has created a new DEI site with resources for employees and leaders, coordinated an annual DEI celebration throughout Sanford, and expanded benefits for same sex marriages and domestic partnerships across the Sanford footprint.

Toiya Sosa. Chief Diversity Officer at Riverside Health System (Newport News, Va.). Ms. Sosa has served in her current role since April 2021 where she is responsible for the ongoing development, implementation, and oversight of the organizations' diversity, equity and inclusion strategy. She previously served in the regional public affairs and community relations division at Geico, where she worked for over 22 years.

Karisse Spray. Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.). Ms. Spray is a servant leader who utilizes her role at Community Health Systems to champion for diversity, equity and inclusion in healthcare. She joined the organization in 2021 and is responsible for creating, integrating and managing all DEI initiatives throughout the system. Prior to joining the organization, she held various leadership roles focused on acquisition and development, human resources, workforce learning, development and more.

Odesa Stapleton. Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati). Ms. Stapleton is the chief diversity and inclusion Officer at Bon Secours Mercy Health. She oversees DEI education and training, leadership councils, employee resource groups and language services. Her responsibilities also include inclusive local hiring, affirmative action, and human resources policy and compliance. She emphasizes the importance of hiring and retaining talent that values human dignity and reflects the communities served by the system. Under her leadership, the health system has been recognized as a Top 10 Company for Executive Women and Best Company for Multicultural Women by Seramount. She is also a member of the Society for Human Resource Management, State Bar of Texas, American Bar Association, and Alpha Phi Omega.

Angela Talton. Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at City of Hope (Duarte, Calif.). Ms. Talton is the system senior vice president and chief DEI officer at City of Hope. She leads an integrated strategy to infuse DEI into COH’s organizational framework, significantly impacting awareness, education and accountability across the health system. Under her leadership, COH developed a mandatory cultural competence training program, achieving a 99.6% completion rate in 2023. Ms. Talton's efforts have led to a more inclusive environment, evidenced by improved employee engagement and increased diverse representation within the workforce. Her initiatives have contributed to COH's high rankings on DiversityInc’s and the Human Rights Campaign’s lists. Additionally, she has fostered partnerships with community organizations and established a joint program with Charles Drew University to enhance COH’s engagement with underserved communities.

James Taylor, PhD. Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Talent Management Officer at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Dr. Taylor worked with UPMC to develop a five-year diversity, equity and inclusion agenda that has been rolled out to 95,000 employees across 40 hospitals in the state of Pennsylvania. Between 2016 and 2021, Dr. Taylor increased people of color in executive leadership at UPMC by 96 percent and women in executive roles by 19 percent. He also created mandatory diversity training for UPMC's employees systemwide.

Rachel Thornton, MD. Vice President and Chief Health Equity Officer at Nemours Children's Health (Jacksonville, Fla.). Dr. Thornton serves as Nemours' inaugural chief health equity officer, focused on improving healthcare outcomes for children. She has created Nemours' first equity roadmap, focusing on the cultural transformation of healthcare. She also created a demographics dashboard for the organization that offers data on broader diversity goals.

Hendry Ton, MD. Associate Vice Chancellor for Health Equity, Diversity and Inclusion at UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.). As the associate vice chancellor for health equity, diversity and inclusion, Dr. Ton leads teams that work to create a culture of inclusion reflected in the health system's structures, policies, practices and relationships. To achieve this, he focuses on transformative education, community partnerships and collective impact. Dr. Ton is also director of education at the UC Davis Center for Reducing Health Disparities, where he has authored a training program that teaches healthcare leaders how to make system changes at academic, county and state health organizations. He also oversees the Inclusion, Diversity, Anti-racism, Equity Initiative, which strives to advance faculty and staff retention and improve the institutional climate within the system.

Brownsyne Tucker Edmonds, MD. Vice President Chief Health Equity Officer at Indiana University Health (Indianapolis). Dr. Tucker Edmonds serves as Indiana University's vice president, chief health equity officer and as an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology and pediatrics at the Indiana University School of Medicine. She also practices obstetrics and gynecology through the health system. Dr. Tucker Edmonds specializes in social and cultural disparities in medicine, clinical ethics and reproductive justice. In 2021, she established the IU Health Office of Health Equity Research and Engagement.

Valerie Ward, MD. Senior Vice President and Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer at Boston Children's Hospital. Dr. Ward is Boston Children's Hospital's inaugural chief equity and inclusion officer, as well as the founding director of the organization's office of health equity and inclusion and co-chair of the equity, diversity and inclusion council. She has developed a health equity education series to train the staff on cultural awareness and implicit bias. In addition, she is creating a coaching and academic advancement program for early-career underrepresented faculty, launching pipeline programs to ensure a diverse workforce, offering confidential focus groups, designing the first comprehensive review of race-based clinical algorithms in pediatrics, and providing inclusive workshops to help team members handle microaggressions. Dr. Ward is also working with the National Pediatric Health Equity Collaborative and the Health Equity Leadership workgroup of the Children's Hospital's Solutions for Patient Safety in order to establish best practices for DEI in pediatric care.

Barbara Warren, PsyD. Senior Director for LGBT Programs and Policies in the Office for Diversity and Inclusion at Mount Sinai Health System (New York City). Dr. Warren is the senior director for LGBT programs and policies at Mount Sinai Health System. She is responsible for leading the health system's implementation of LGBT culturally and clinically competent healthcare. Dr. Warren is also an assistant professor of medical education at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Jennifer Williams, PhD. Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Community Benefit Officer at Phoebe Putney Health System (Albany, Ga.). Dr. Williams was hired as chief diversity, inclusion and community benefit officer to drive cultural change within the organization. She aims to advance DEI and weave it into the very fabric of the health system. Since joining the system, she has launched the corporate office of diversity, equity and inclusion, established business resource groups, initiated a women's mentorship program, led educational programs, implemented monthly cultural observances, launched a partnership with The Advocacy Resource Center and enacted a supplier diversity program. Her efforts have helped to increase the enterprise's diversity index score to 98 percent.

Yolanda Wimberly, MD. Senior Vice President and Chief Health Equity Officer at Grady Health System (Atlanta). Dr. Wimberly is a chief health equity officer and is board-certified in pediatrics and adolescent medicine. She serves as an adjunct professor of pediatrics and specializes in health equity movements. She joined Grady in 2021 as its inaugural chief health equity officer, where she developed an institutional health equity strategic plan and oversaw its implementation. She has also brought together community members to charter health equity and inclusion councils for area teens and adults.

Michelle Wimes. Senior Vice President and Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer at Children's Mercy Kansas City (Mo.). Ms. Wimes directs equity and inclusion strategies for the hospital. She also offers guidance to leadership regarding how best to tackle gaps in cultural competency and health disparities. In addition, she is a nationally renowned presenter, speaker and author who addresses professional development and diversity inclusion in the workplace. She has launched a DEI video series that emphasizes the importance of DEI in staffing, culture and patient experience, and has also advocated for a nationwide benchmarking strategy to evaluate racial and ethnic representations in clinical research.

Christin Zollicoffer. Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at Lifespan (Providence, R.I.). Ms. Zollicoffer left her post as Midwest regional director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Trinity Health in October to become the vice president and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Lifespan. While at Trinity, she was the driver of Trinity's commitments to create an inclusive and culturally welcoming environment, to increase supplier diversity and to eliminate health disparities. Ms. Zollicoffer also served as the vice president of community health and well-being at Trinity.