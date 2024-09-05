Walgreens sued over alleged carcinogenic cold medicine

On Sept. 4, two South Carolina residents filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against Walgreens, alleging the retailer failed to warn customers about a carcinogenic ingredient in a common cold medicine.

Guaifenesin, the generic for Mucinex, contains the known carcinogen benzene, but Walgreens packaging does not disclose this, according to court documents obtained by Becker's. The plaintiffs said they would not have purchased or would have paid less for the guaifenesin if they had known about the cancer-causing agent.

The Walgreens customers seek compensatory, statutory and punitive damages.

In the manufacturing of extended-release guaifenesin, thickening agents might contain benzene, according to Bloomberg. For years, the FDA has warned drugmakers about the risk of benzene contamination, but at least a dozen medications are made with thickening agents — carbomers — that might contain benzene.

By 2026, the United States Pharmacopeia plans to omit carbomers that are manufactured with benzene, Bloomberg reported.

Becker's has reached out to Walgreens for comment and will update this article if more information becomes available.