Texas Children's Hospital data breach case: Charges against surgeon dismissed

Federal prosecutors have dismissed charges against Eithan Haim, MD, a Texas surgeon accused of illegally accessing and sharing private medical records related to gender-transition treatments for minors at Texas Children's Hospital, The New York Times reported Jan. 26.

The charges, initially filed in May 2023, alleged Dr. Haim accessed the hospital's database under false pretenses, despite no longer working there, and disclosed the information to conservative activist Christopher Rufo.

Dr. Haim, 34, admitted to sharing the records but claimed he redacted all identifiable details and considered himself a whistleblower acting to expose what he believed was harmful care. Mr. Rufo later published an article asserting the hospital continued providing transgender care for minors despite its public announcement to end such services in 2022.

Prosecutors did not explain their decision to drop the charges, according to the publication. Dr. Haim expressed relief and attributed the outcome to President Donald Trump, whom he credited for advocating against transgender medical treatments.

In an emailed statement to The Times, Texas Children's Hospital, based in Houston, said it would "defer to and respect" the prosecutors' decision, which was announced Jan. 24.