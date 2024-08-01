Patient stabs Philadelphia hospital staff: Police

Several staff members at Temple University Hospital-Episcopal Campus in Philadelphia were injured — including a specialist who was stabbed with a needle — in a struggle with a patient, CBS News Philadelphia reported Aug. 1.

A 39-year-old male patient arrived with EMTs at the hospital, and he was agitated and behaving violently when a nurse tried to administer medication with a syringe. Police said the patient knocked the syringe from the nurse's hand and it poked a security guard in the arm. A recovery specialist tried to intervene, but the patient grabbed the used syringe and stabbed them twice in the arm with the needle.

The patient tried to stab a third staff member who was able to back away, but that person accidentally elbowed a nurse in the head. The nurse was rendered unconscious, ABC affiliate WPVI reported.

When police arrived, the patient had been restrained by hospital staff and was taken into custody. He is charged with several counts of assault.

All those injured are in stable condition.

"The safety of our employees, patients and visitors is our first priority at Temple University Hospital-Episcopal Campus," a hospital spokesperson told Becker's. "We are working with police as they continue to investigate this incident. We are offering onsite support and resources to those impacted."