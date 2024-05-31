Novo Nordisk sues 9 more companies over Ozempic copycat claims

The manufacturer of Ozempic and Wegovy filed nine additional lawsuits against businesses in six states that allegedly sold unapproved compounded versions of the popular drugs.

In total, Denmark-based Novo Nordisk has filed 21 lawsuits against medical spas, weight loss clinics and compounding pharmacies. The drugmaker accused these companies of selling illegal versions of semaglutide — the active ingredient of Ozempic, Rybelsus and Wegovy — that contain "known impurities and the presence of unknown impurities," Novo Nordisk said in a May 30 statement.

Ozempic and Rybelsus are approved for Type 2 diabetes, and Wegovy is indicated for chronic weight management and serious cardiovascular events. All are blockbuster therapies, costing the U.S. healthcare system $38.6 billion in 2023.

Novo Nordisk said it does not sell bulk semaglutide to compounding pharmacies or any other entity. The company also does not contract external manufacturers to make the medications.