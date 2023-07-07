Novo Nordisk sues 3 compounding pharmacies over Ozempic copycats

Novo Nordisk filed lawsuits against three compounding pharmacies in Florida on July 6, accusing them of illegally compounding forms of its popular Type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic.

The drugmaker said it is the only U.S. company with FDA-approved medications containing semaglutide, the active ingredient for Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus, and unapproved compounded solutions with semaglutide jeopardize public health, according to court documents. Novo Nordisk also accused the compounding pharmacies of unfair competition and hurting the drug company's reputation.

The three Florida pharmacies are Live Well Drugstore in Green Cove Springs, WellHealth in Jacksonville and Brooksville Pharmaceuticals in Brooksville. Novo Nordisk requests at least $75,000 from each location.

This is the second time Novo Nordisk has sued over Ozempic copycats. In June, it filed suit against six spas and clinics for similar allegations.