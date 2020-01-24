Missouri physician indicted in $2.4M healthcare fraud case

A federal grand jury on Jan. 23 indicted a physician, who was one the biggest prescribers of fentanyl spray in Missouri, for his alleged role in a $2.4 million medical fraud scheme, according to KY3 News.

Randall D. Halley, DO, was charged in a 29-count indictment. He's accused of writing more than 355 prescriptions for fentanyl spray from May 2013 through March 2019. During that six-year period, Dr. Halley was allegedly paid $92,225 in kickbacks from the Chandler, Ariz.-based company that produced the spray.

The fentanyl spray is prescribed to adult cancer patients for the management of breakthrough pain. Dr. Halley is accused of prescribing the spray to patients who did not have cancer or breakthrough cancer pain. He allegedly submitted prior authorization requests that included false information and pre-signed prescriptions for the fentanyl spray so his employees could issue the prescriptions.

Dr. Halley's lawyer told the Springfield News-Leader that he disputes the charges against him.

More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

Healthcare billing fraud: 5 latest settlements

South Carolina hospital escapes suit over physician's lack of adequate insurance

Feds recovered $2.6B from healthcare fraud cases in 2019

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.