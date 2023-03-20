Man with gun arrested at New York hospital

A man in possession of a loaded gun was arrested March 16 at NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, according to Fox affiliate WNYW.

NYC Health + Hospitals Police said five men allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with the brother of a shooting victim being treated at the New York City-based hospital. Officers broke up the fight in the hospital's lobby.

"They searched the bag of one of the individuals that was placed under arrest. They recovered a firearm fully loaded with 15 rounds of live ammunition," Dwayne Montgomery, union director of the health system's police force, told WNYW. "Hospital police did an exceptional job, considering they are unarmed."

Officers from the New York City Police Department, who were already on site with the shooting victim, took a second man into custody.