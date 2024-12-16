How hospitals can lead on survivor care amid human trafficking legislation

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent signing of several human trafficking bills into law marks a pivotal moment for California's fight against one of society's most insidious crimes.

These laws strengthen penalties for traffickers, expand survivor protections, and provide additional resources for law enforcement. However, legislation alone is insufficient to create real change in our approach to this public health and human rights crisis. Hospitals and healthcare systems must rise to the challenge of bringing these policy changes to life at the operational level.

California's legislation reflects a growing trend: New York, for example, already mandates that hospitals implement human trafficking policies, emphasizing the role of healthcare in addressing trafficking. These initiatives highlight the pressing need for hospitals nationwide to adopt proactive strategies. Hospitals must not wait for state mandates but should seize the opportunity to lead in addressing this critical issue.

Human trafficking is not just a law enforcement issue — it is a significant public health concern that demands attention from healthcare systems. Studies show that over two out of three trafficking survivors have contact with healthcare providers during their exploitation, yet most go unrecognized. This makes healthcare systems a critical frontline for intervention and support.

As a hospital administrator, you are uniquely positioned to drive this transformation. Implementing trauma-informed, evidence-based care protocols is essential for aligning your hospital's practices with emerging legislative and societal expectations. The HEAL Trafficking Protocol Toolkit offers an actionable roadmap to support this work. Designed specifically for healthcare systems, this resource provides guidelines for creating protocols, training staff, and building interdisciplinary responses that prioritize survivor safety and autonomy.

Why should hospital administrators take the lead?

Compliance and risk mitigation: California's new laws could bring increased scrutiny to how hospitals respond to trafficking cases. Clear, evidence-based protocols can protect your organization from liability while ensuring alignment with legal and ethical standards. Patient-centered care: A trauma-informed approach not only helps identify trafficking survivors but also improves outcomes for patients experiencing other forms of violence or trauma. Investing in these practices strengthens your hospital's reputation for delivering compassionate, high-quality care. Workforce development: Educating your staff on recognizing and responding to trafficking empowers them to address this complex issue with confidence and sensitivity. Training also reduces staff burnout by providing clear guidelines for managing challenging situations. Community leadership: Hospitals play a central role in their communities. By leading efforts to combat trafficking, your organization demonstrates its commitment to addressing social determinants of health and enhancing community well-being.

California's new legislation, alongside similar policies in New York and other states, is a call to action for healthcare leaders nationwide. These legal frameworks present an opportunity to integrate best practices into hospital operations, ensuring that survivors of trafficking are met with care that fosters healing and recovery. The HEAL Trafficking Protocol Toolkit can help hospitals move from awareness to action, providing a framework that is practical, scalable, and evidence-based. This resource offers practical step-by-step guidance for administrators in developing their own policies, including essential policy components, education and training considerations, and monitoring and evaluation recommendations.

Hospitals everywhere have the potential to lead in addressing human trafficking, turning legislative progress into real, measurable impact. As administrators, the choices you make today will shape how effectively your institution addresses trafficking tomorrow. Together, we can ensure that all patients, regardless of their circumstances, are met with care and compassion when they need it most.

Dr. Stoklosa is the chief medical officer of advocacy organization HEAL Trafficking and an emergency physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. The views expressed here are her own and do not necessarily reflect those of her employer.