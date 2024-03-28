Healthcare billing fraud: 8 recent cases

From a former Georgia insurance commissioner pleading guilty to his role in a $2.5 million scheme to a durable medical equipment company owner sentenced to prison for "one of the largest Medicare fraud schemes in history," here are eight healthcare billing fraud cases Becker's has reported since March 14:

1. A Pompano Beach, Fla., man the Justice Department said was the figurehead owner of a lab company pleaded guilty to his role in a $30 million Medicare fraud scheme.

2. A Houston physician and his diagnostic centers agreed to pay $1.8 million to settle False Claims Act allegations.

3. A Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based pharmacy owner pleaded guilty to his role in a $36.2 million Medicare fraud scheme.

4. A former Georgia insurance commissioner pleaded guilty to participating in a healthcare fraud scheme that billed private insurers for over $2.5 million in false claims.

5. A South Carolina man who owned at least 10 durable medical equipment companies was sentenced to nine years in prison for what the Justice Department called "one of the largest Medicare fraud schemes in history."

6. A Tennessee podiatrist was convicted of defrauding Medicare and the state's Medicaid program by prescribing and dispensing medically unnecessary foot bath medications.

7. Former NBA shooting guard Antoine Wright was sentenced to time served for his role in a scheme to defraud the league's healthcare plan out of $5 million.

8. The Justice Department is suing six health plans participating in the Uniformed Services Family Health Plan program for allegedly concealing overpayments for services provided to retired military members and their families.







