Former NBA player avoids prison for role in healthcare fraud scheme

Former NBA shooting guard Antoine Wright was sentenced to time served for his role in a scheme to defraud the league's healthcare plan out of $5 million, Law360 reported March 19.

Twenty-five retired NBA players and medical practitioners were changed in the alleged scheme, according to the report. Mr. Wright, 40, pled guilty in 2022 to conspiracy and aggravated identity theft. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Finkel said at the sentencing hearing that Mr. Wright assisted the prosecution through proffer sessions and gave testimony during the trial of two former NBA players, Glen "Big Baby" Davis and Will Bynum.

In addition to time served, Mr. Wright's sentence included two years of supervised release and conditions that he must perform community service and take a personal finance class, according to the report.

Seventeen of the 25 people charged in the scheme have been sentenced, with most receiving sentences ranging from time served to 2 1/2 years in prison, according to the report. Former player Terrence Williams, who spearheaded the scheme, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in 2022.