Healthcare billing fraud: 10 recent cases

Here are 10 healthcare billing fraud cases that Becker's has reported since Dec. 27:

1. A Texas physician was sentenced to 10 years in prison for causing the submission of more than $70 million in fraudulent claims to Medicare for medically unnecessary orthotic braces and genetic tests ordered through a telemarketing scheme.

2. The former CEO of a Little River Healthcare in Rockdale, Texas, was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for his role in conspiring to violate the Anti-Kickback Statute.

3. A pharmacy in Camden, N.J., agreed to pay $625,000 to settle allegations of billing Medicare and Medicaid for medications that were never dispensed.

4. A physician from Edinburg, Texas and his son pleaded guilty to conspiring to receive kickbacks in exchange for referring prescriptions to local pharmacies.

5. Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Medical Center is facing federal criminal charges related to unnecessary surgeries performed by a physician who was convicted of 52 federal counts in 2020.

6. New York Attorney General Letitia James said she is taking new measures to halt Medicaid fraud by medical transportation companies using fake billing schemes. The office issued cease-and-desist letters to 54 transportation companies throughout the state, warning them of potential financial penalties and prison sentences if they continue the alleged schemes.

7. A New York operations manager pleaded guilty to conspiring to offer and pay kickbacks to physicians in exchange for ordering unnecessary brain scans.

8. Knoxville, Tenn.-based University Health System and Labcorp paid $388,667 to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by delaying the submission of physician orders for certain lab tests by Caris Life Sciences to enable improper billings to Medicare.

9, Indianapolis-based Community Health Network paid $145.7 million to the Justice Department and the state of Indiana to settle alleged violations of the Anti-Kickback Statute and False Claims Act.

10. Two physicians and two medical practices in California, working together under one operation, agreed to pay $10 million to resolve kickback and false claims allegations.