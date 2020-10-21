FBI, state agents raid Borrego Health

State and federal agents raided the offices of Borrego Health, a federally qualified health center with more than 40 California locations, according to the San Diego Union Tribune.

Dozens of agents arrived Oct. 20 at three Borrego Health locations, seizing computers, taking medical records and interviewing employees. The agents also searched the headquarters of Premier Healthcare Management, which provides billing and other management services to Borrego Health.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed to the newspaper that search warrants were served at four locations in Borrego Springs, El Cajon and San Diego.

"I can confirm that the FBI is conducting enforcement activity at those locations," the spokesperson told the Union Tribune. "No further information is available, as the court documents are sealed at this time."

The FBI was joined by the California Justice Department.

The search warrants come months after the Borrego Sun published a series of articles questioning Borrego Health's medical services, management practices, governance structure and business practices.

The reports found that more than 220 employees at the organization are paid more than $100,000 per year and that it paid its former CEO Bruce Hebets, who died of cancer, received a $1.9 million retirement gift.

In October, Borrego Health's board fired its new CEO, Mikia Wallis, and voted to remove two directors from its board, according to the Union Tribune.

"Borrego Health remains committed to its goal of improving the health of underserved populations in our service areas by delivering high quality and compassionate care," Borrego Health told the Union Tribune. "Borrego Health intends to continue its full cooperation with all government inquiries."

More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

Hospitals denied full court review in lawsuit over 340B cuts

4 healthcare execs charged in $55M scheme after Texas hospital CEO pleads guilty

Feds charge Baltimore lawyer with $25M hospital extortion plan



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.