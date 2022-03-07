Ex-Kentucky hospital director admits stealing $781K in supplies

The former director of materials management at Three Rivers Medical Center in Louisa, Ky., pleaded guilty March 1 to mail fraud and admitted stealing more than $700,000 worth of medical and office supplies from the hospital, according to the Lexington Herald Leader.

Lashea Hudnall, the former director of materials management at the 90-bed hospital, pleaded guilty more than two years after she was arrested and charged with stealing supplies from the facility. Ms. Hudnall admitted in her plea agreement that she took medical supplies and office equipment from the hospital and sold them online between January 2014 and August 2019, according to the report.

Ms. Hudnall sold at least $781,699 in supplies she stole from the hospital to buyers in the U.S. and China, according to court documents cited by the Herald Leader.

Ms. Hudnall is scheduled to be sentenced in June. She faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.