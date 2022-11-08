Elizabeth Holmes denied new trial; sentencing set for Nov. 18

Elizabeth Holmes, the convicted founder of the defunct blood-testing startup Theranos, has been denied her bid for a new trial, The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 8.

Ms. Holmes was convicted in January of four counts of defrauding investors in a yearslong scheme at the company that claimed to be able to do comprehensive tests with a tiny amount of blood. She faces up to 20 years in prison on each count at her Nov. 18 sentencing.

She requested a new trial in September, saying a witness had recanted his testimony. But that witness denied those claims.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila ruled Nov. 7 that Ms. Holmes didn't produce material new evidence or prove government misconduct and that a new trial was unlikely to lead to an acquittal, the Journal reported.

Her attorneys didn't respond to a request from the news outlet for comment. The news was first reported Nov. 7 by Reuters.