CHI hospital settles with feds over disability discrimination allegation

CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs (Ark.) has settled allegations being investigated by the federal government that the hospital did not offer effective communications resources for deaf patients, HHS' Office for Civil Rights said Nov. 9.

The agreement settles a complaint a patient filed with the Office of Civil Rights, claiming the hospital discriminated against her by failing to provide appropriate auxiliary aids to ensure she could communicate with staff during an emergency department visit in 2019.

Under the agreement, CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs will offer patients who are deaf or hard of hearing free and timely access to on-site interpreters and video remote interpreting services, as necessary.

The settlement does not include any admission of liability from CHI St. Vincent, which is part of Chicago-based CommonSpirirt Health.