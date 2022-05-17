6 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements

From an Oklahoma hospital resolving false claims allegations to a Tennessee health system facing a retaliation lawsuit, here are the latest hospital lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Oklahoma hospital pays $1.1M to settle false claims allegations

An Oklahoma City-based hospital agreed to pay more than $1.1 million to settle allegations that it submitted false claims to Medicare.

2. Idaho health system files lawsuit over 'smear campaign,' protest after infant's treatment

Boise, Idaho-based St. Luke's Health System filed a lawsuit May 11 related to a March protest over an infant's care that prompted a hospital lockdown.

3. Maine hospital must pay $181K to psychologist for unequal pay, judge rules

Northern Light Acadia Hospital in Bangor, Maine, owes a psychologist nearly $181,000 in back pay, damages and interest related to her claim of gender-based pay discrimination in violation of the state's equal pay law. The May 10 decision came from Judge Lance Walker of the U.S. District Court in Maine.

4. Tenet withdraws suit seeking to prevent OSHA inspection

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare withdrew its lawsuit against the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

5. Tennessee health system must face nurse practitioner's false claims retaliation suit

Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care and its physician group must face a retaliation lawsuit filed by a nurse practitioner who claimed the organization violated the False Claims Act by retaliating against her for raising billing fraud concerns, a Tennessee district court ruled May 2.

6. Attorneys seek to revive $411M antitrust suit against Sutter

Attorneys representing employers and health plan enrollees in a long-running antitrust suit against Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health filed a notice of appeal April 26.