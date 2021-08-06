6 latest hospital lawsuits, settlements

From a Michigan health system facing antitrust claims to a Pennsylvania health system suing a property insurer over losses tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Ascension Michigan settles with feds over alleged unnecessary chemo, hysterectomies

Ascension Michigan agreed to pay the federal government $2.8 million to resolve false claims allegations. The settlement resolves allegations that Ascension Michigan, part of St. Louis-based Ascension, and its hospitals submitted false claims to federal healthcare programs for unnecessary chemotherapy and hysterectomies performed by a gynecologic oncologist.

2. Michigan health system faces antitrust suit over alleged 'no poach' deal

Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Healthcare and an anesthesiology practice were hit with a federal antitrust lawsuit Aug. 2 over an alleged "no poach" agreement.

3. Employees demand pay after Tennessee hospital closure

Jamestown (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center abruptly closed in 2019, and its former employees are nearing the end of a court battle over pay and benefits.

4. Allegheny Health Network sues insurer for $1B

Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network and dozens of hospitals and physician practices are suing property insurer American Guarantee Liability Insurance Co., alleging breach of contract.

5. Baylor Scott & White demands physician stop using its name

Baylor Scott & White Health is suing a physician for allegedly claiming to be affiliated with the Dallas-based system. The physician says he hasn't claimed to be employed by Baylor Scott & White since leaving the system earlier this year.

6. U of Chicago Medical Center defeats debt fraud suit

An Illinois district judge dismissed a whistleblower lawsuit accusing University of Chicago Medical Center, Medical Business Office and Trustmark Recovery Services of improperly billing the Medicare program for debt collection services.