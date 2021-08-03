Baylor Scott & White demands physician stop using its name

Baylor Scott & White Health is suing a physician for allegedly claiming to be affiliated with the Dallas-based system. The physician says he hasn't claimed to be employed by Baylor Scott & White since leaving the system earlier this year, The Dallas Morning News reported July 29.

Peter McCullough, MD, entered into a separation agreement with the health system in February. Baylor Scott & White alleges the physician is breaching the agreement by stating he is affiliated with or employed by the health system.

Dr. McCullough has shared his controversial views about COVID-19 vaccines on the internet, in print and on television, and his "improper use of titles and claimed affiliations" have confused the public, the media and the healthcare community, the lawsuit states, according to the report.

"The lawsuit was filed to enforce this separation and avoid public confusion," Baylor Scott & White said. "We take very seriously our responsibility to be a trusted source of medical information in the communities we serve."

The health system is seeking more than $1 million and an injunction stopping Dr. McCullough from "further misuse of titles and claimed affiliations," according to the Morning News.

Dr. McCullough's lawyer claims the health system is trying to silence the physician. He said Dr. McCullough tells producers that he no longer works at Baylor Scott & White, but the media continues to cite his former titles, according to the report.

"Every single instance referenced by Baylor is something said/printed by a third party with no encouragement from Dr. McCullough," the physician's lawyer told the Morning News. "Dr. McCullough does not and cannot control third parties."

