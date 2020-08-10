6 latest healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From the Department of Justice suing to block a proposed hospital acquisition in Pennsylvania to the Federal Trade Commission suing personal protective equipment sellers, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Couple alleges Florida hospital lost body of newborn baby

A Florida couple alleges St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa lost the body of their newborn son, who died three days after this birth.

2. Fired Minnesota nurse sues hospital, alleges he was terminated for protecting his safety

A former employee is suing United Hospital in St. Paul, Minn., to get his job back after he was fired for actions he said were aimed at his safety.

3. Feds sue to block Geisinger's partial acquisition of 132-bed hospital

The U.S. Justice Department sued to block Danville, Pa-based Geisinger's partial acquisition of a 132-bed hospital in Lewisburg, Pa.

4. FTC sues 3 online PPE sellers, alleging deceptive practices

The Federal Trade Commission filed lawsuits against three online personal protective equipment sellers Aug. 5, alleging they failed to deliver on promises that they could quickly ship face masks, sanitizer and other PPE to protect against COVID-19.

5. Anthem accuses former VP of soliciting employees, providers to Florida insurer

Anthem filed a lawsuit against one of its former executives that left to work at a competing health plan. The lawsuit, filed Aug. 4 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indianapolis, is against Nancy Gareau, who worked as the regional vice president of provider solutions overseeing two of Anthem's Medicare Advantage plans in Florida.

6. AbbVie OKs $24M lawsuit settlement, accused of using nurses to boost Humira

AbbVie agreed to pay $24 million to settle a lawsuit accusing it of paying kickbacks to physicians and using nurses to boost prescriptions of Humira, its best-selling rheumatoid arthritis drug.

