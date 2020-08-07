Anthem accuses former VP of soliciting employees, providers to Florida insurer

Anthem filed a lawsuit against one of its former executives that left to work at a competing health plan.

The lawsuit, filed Aug. 4 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indianapolis, is against Nancy Gareau, who worked as the regional vice president of provider solutions overseeing two of Anthem's Medicare Advantage plans in Florida.



In 2019, Ms. Gareau left her role at Anthem to become the CEO of Ultimate Health Plans, also a Medicare Advantage plan in Florida. Anthem claimed Ms. Gareau didn't comply with non-recruitment obligations, as months after her departure, 14 Anthem employees left to join Ultimate. Anthem also accused Ms. Gareau of soliciting Anthem's provider clients and misusing confidential information and trade secrets.



"The purpose of Gareau's raid is to leverage her knowledge of Anthem's high-performing employees to expand Ultimate into counties where it currently does not do business, primarily to Anthem's detriment," the lawsuit alleges.

As of Aug. 6, Ms. Gareau and her counsel have yet to file a response to the lawsuit. Becker's reached out to Ms. Gareau for comment. This article will be updated if information becomes available.



