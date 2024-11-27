4th drugmaker seeks 340B changes

As several pharmaceutical companies challenge their role in the 340B drug pricing program, Bristol Myers Squibb filed a lawsuit Nov. 26 against the HHS agency that oversees the federal program.

Since the 340B program's inception in 1992, Bristol Myers Squibb has used a discount model to offer medications at cheaper prices to safety-net healthcare facilities, according to court documents. In its lawsuit, BMS said the program has "become rife with abuse" and "has grown at a rapid clip and strayed from its mission to support the care of uninsured, low-income patients."

The New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company is requesting a federal judge to regard its 340B rebate plan as lawful and to bar HHS from constraining the rebates through enforcement actions.

Other drugmakers are making the same case.

After Johnson & Johnson announced a plan in August to offer rebates to 340B-covered entities, rather than offering upfront discounts for two drugs, the Health Resources and Services Administration spurned the plan. The HRSA deemed it illegal, and J&J revoked the plan's implementation before filing a lawsuit in November to challenge HRSA's decision.

Eli Lilly then filed a similar lawsuit over its 340B rebate plan, while Sanofi plans to require 340B entities to share claims data to prove program eligibility. Safety-net facilities deemed eligible will then be allotted weekly cash credits for about 20 medicines.