3 Hampton VA leaders out after federal investigation

The director, chief of staff and chief of surgery at the Hampton (Va.) VA Medical Center are being replaced after the Department of Veteran Affairs Office of Inspector General released a report detailing "widespread failures" related to surgical services and quality management processes.

According to the July 23 report, the OIG opened an investigation in May 2023 after receiving several complaints of poor surgical care. During the review, investigators found "widespread failures and deficiencies related to facility leaders' responses to clinical care concerns and subsequent privileging actions involving the assistant chief of surgery; professional practice evaluations of surgeons; surgical service quality management; and institutional disclosures."

As a result of the investigation, the VA is making the aforementioned leadership changes. Additionally, it is addressing the anesthesiologist shortage, staff morale, allegations of retaliation and aiming to rebuild trust and accountability at the Hampton VA, according to a statement from Rep. Jen Kiggans, who initiated the investigation as chairwoman of the Subcommittee on Oversight & Investigations for the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs.

This is not the first time the Hampton VA has faced scrutiny for care quality concerns. In 2022, the OIG published a report regarding diagnosis and treatment delays. A separate report on failures related to the level of service provided at the medical center was published the following year.

"I have had so many veterans and providers come to me with complaints about patient safety, staff turnover, unsanitary exam rooms and denials of care," Ms. Kiggans stated. "Significant changes must be made to ensure veterans receive quality care deserving of their service to our country."

In a statement to ABC affiliate WVEC, Terrence Hayes, press secretary for the VA, said:

"At VA, our mission is to ensure Veterans get the world-class health care they deserve from caring, qualified professionals — and we will never settle for anything less. We take allegations of oversight and misconduct seriously and have strengthened our policies and procedures to ensure consistent, high-quality care from licensed professionals."

"While progress has been achieved, continuous improvement is essential to maintain the highest quality care. We value oversight and collaboration with the OIG, our staff, stakeholders, and VA officials, as it strengthens our mission to honor and care for Veterans," the statement said.

Becker's has reached out to the Department of Veterans Affairs and will update the report as more information becomes available.