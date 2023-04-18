Workday partners with Jefferson Health, Methodist Le Bonheur on AI automation

Several health systems are partnering with software company Workday on a cloud-based platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate tasks and increase efficiency.

They include Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health, Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System, Houma, La.-based Terrebonne General Health System, and Colfax, Wash.-based Whitman Hospital & Medical Clinics. They all have recently chosen or deployed the IT company's financial, human resources or supply chain management services.

"As healthcare organizations navigate economic uncertainty and adapt to changing business demands, they need the right tools to accelerate their digital transformation efforts so they can generate value quickly and efficiently," said John Kravitz, head of healthcare at Workday and the former CIO of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger, in an April 17 news release.

Northeast Georgia Health System is using Workday's cloud-based tools to leverage analytics to drive clinical decision support and precision medicine, CIO Chris Paravate said in the release.