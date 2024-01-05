Vanderbilt to test Microsoft AI copilot

An AI copilot program is being tested at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center to assist physicians with healthcare documentation.

As per a Jan. 5 VUMC report, physicians are testing a Microsoft AI tool called the Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX) copilot, which is used to automate the creation of clinical notes. By using this system, VUMC is hoping to alleviate physician burnout by removing some of the paperwork burden from clinical professionals.

"The upcoming pilot marks a significant step in VUMC's exploration of AI's potential in streamlining clinician workflows and enhancing medical record-keeping while reducing time spent on documentation," said Dara Mize, MD, the leader heading up the pilot.

VUMC joins Atrium Health, a subsidiary of Advocate Health, in being some of the first health systems to use the DAX copilot.