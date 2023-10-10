3 health systems adopt new Microsoft AI tools

Microsoft unveiled new healthcare data and artificial intelligence tools Oct. 10 that are being adopted by health systems including Advocate Health, Northwestern Medicine and Duke Health.

They include the Microsoft Fabric data analytics platform, the Azure AI Health Insights clinical decision support tool, and the Dragon Ambient eXperience Copilot medical transcription service from Nuance.

Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine plans to use Fabric for clinical data integration, information exchange, and unlocking patient care insights with AI.

"As health systems, including Northwestern Medicine, move further into the age of AI, having a curated, consolidated data source is critical to extracting real-time data insights that will help us make critical operational decisions and positive interventions in a patient's care plan," said Doug King, senior vice president and CIO of Northwestern Medicine, in an Oct. 10 Microsoft news release.

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health was the first health system to deploy Nuance's DAX Copilot and intends to expand it across its more than 40 hospitals and 1,400 care sites.

"Most of our surveyed users are reporting a positive impact on their day-to-day schedule, being able to increase the number of patients they are able to see and even spending more time with them," stated Matt Anderson, MD, senior vice president and medical director of virtual health for Atrium's parent system, Advocate Health.

Azure AI also launched three new generative AI models in preview: patient timeline, clinical report simplification and radiology insights.

"Duke Health is committed to using generative AI in a responsible manner to address some of the most perplexing issues in academic medicine," stated Jeffrey Ferranti, MD, senior vice president and chief digital officer of Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health. "This technology has the potential to transform every facet of our operations, including patient care, research and medical education. We have formed a team of diverse experts, along with a top-tier corporate partner, Microsoft, to investigate the ethical deployment of this technology in the healthcare sector."