ScionHealth launches remote monitoring program across 12 states

Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth will remotely monitor thousands of ambulatory patients from its 18 community hospitals across a dozen states through a collaboration with health tech company Cadence.

"At ScionHealth, we are committed to advancing innovative healthcare solutions in order to serve patients where and when they need care," health system CEO Rob Jay said in an Aug. 23 Cadence news release.

The program will help manage patients' hypertension, heart failure, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease from home.

"We believe that remote patient monitoring and responsive virtual care will become the standard of care for treating chronic conditions and we are excited to be a first mover in bringing these capabilities to our communities," stated ScionHealth Chief Medical Officer Dean French, MD.

Cadence CEO and founder Chris Altchek stated that his company's "dedicated clinical care team and technology will extend the care of ScionHealth's clinicians, providing more responsive, personalized care to every patient."

ScionHealth, which also has 61 long-term acute care hospitals, formed in December 2021 after Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health acquired Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare. LifePoint was a founding partner of Cadence.