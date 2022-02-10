CHS rolls out 'hospital-at-home' program for chronic conditions

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, which operates 84 hospitals in 16 states, is launching a digital health infrastructure to help patients manage chronic conditions at home.

CHS partnered with health technology company Cadence for the initiative, according to a Feb. 10 news release. The system will deploy Cadence's remote patient-monitoring and virtual care platform, which analyzes patients' vitals, medical history and wellness data while they are in their homes to create personalized, real-time responsiveness reports.

The program will initially support patients with hypertension, heart failure, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

"Our partnership with Cadence offers powerful technology and virtual care to support patients in the prevention, monitoring and management of chronic conditions,” Lynn Simon, MD, CHS' president of clinical operations and chief medical officer, said in the release. "Daily and continuous monitoring at home can improve a patient’s overall health and outcomes and also enable early interventions when necessary."