Mayo Clinic Platform portfolio company buys AI electrophysiology startup

Anumana, a portfolio company of Mayo Clinic Platform, has acquired NeuTrace, a medtech startup that applies artificial intelligence to electrophysiology.

Anumana can now integrate a patient's entire EHR with corresponding electrocardiograms and cardiac electrograms.

"Electrophysiology and other cardiology procedures are extremely rich in data that has largely remained untapped when it comes to machine learning and deep learning techniques," said NeuTrace founder Kalyanam Shivkumar, MD, PhD, who serves as director of the UCLA Cardiac Arrhythmia Center in Los Angeles, in a Nov. 7 news release from the companies.

Anumana is also a portfolio company of Nference, another spinoff of Mayo Clinic Platform, the digital health and data innovation arm of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic. As part of the deal, Nference bought the rights for NeuTrace's Data Biome platform for uses outside of cardiovascular care.

"The techniques and products that Anumana and Nference are developing, especially when integrated with NeuTrace's in-procedure technology, are groundbreaking not only in cardiology, but also when applied to other organs such as the brain and kidney," Dr. Shivkumar stated.