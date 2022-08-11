Mayo Clinic adds a second round of AI startups to innovation accelerator program

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has added seven new AI startups to its innovation accelerator program, marking the second cohort of health tech startups to join the initiative.
Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate, a 20-week program to get healthcare AI startups prepared to enter the market, gives startups access to Mayo Clinic experts with a focus on AI model validation and clinical readiness, according to an Aug. 10 press release.
The seven startups joining the cohort:
- AESOP Technology: This startup uses machine learning to make physician data entry easier, faster and less error-prone by automating diagnosis input and improving medication-related workflows.
- Biotia: Using AI and genomics, this startup aims to use new DNA sequencing technology to discover microorganisms that cause illness.
- Delfina: This startup uses software to monitor health data to assess pregnancy risks, coordinate with providers and deliver personalized care plans to improve pregnancy outcomes.
- Dynocardia: This startup uses AI and wearable technology to detect serious health events before they happen.
- ImpriMed: This startup looks to validate an oncology platform that provides patients and clinicians with predictive information for individual cancer patients.
- Predicta Med: This startup is creating an AI-based decision support platform for early detection of autoimmune diseases.
- SOAP Health: This startup gathers physician productivity insights and insights to ensure accurate and timely pre diagnosis.