Mayo Clinic adds a second round of AI startups to innovation accelerator program

Naomi Diaz

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has added seven new AI startups to its innovation accelerator program, marking the second cohort of health tech startups to join the initiative. 

Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate, a 20-week program to get healthcare AI startups prepared to enter the market, gives startups access to Mayo Clinic experts with a focus on AI model validation and clinical readiness, according to an Aug. 10 press release. 

The seven startups joining the cohort:

  1. AESOP Technology: This startup uses machine learning to make physician data entry easier, faster and less error-prone by automating diagnosis input and improving medication-related workflows.

  2. Biotia: Using AI and genomics, this startup aims to use new DNA sequencing technology to discover microorganisms that cause illness.

  3. Delfina: This startup uses software to monitor health data to assess pregnancy risks, coordinate with providers and deliver personalized care plans to improve pregnancy outcomes.

  4. Dynocardia: This startup uses AI and wearable technology to detect serious health events before they happen.

  5. ImpriMed: This startup looks to validate an oncology platform that provides patients and clinicians with predictive information for individual cancer patients.

  6. Predicta Med: This startup is creating an ​​AI-based decision support platform for early detection of autoimmune diseases.

  7. SOAP Health: This startup gathers physician productivity insights and insights to ensure accurate and timely pre diagnosis.

