Mayo Clinic adds a second round of AI startups to innovation accelerator program

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has added seven new AI startups to its innovation accelerator program, marking the second cohort of health tech startups to join the initiative.

Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate, a 20-week program to get healthcare AI startups prepared to enter the market, gives startups access to Mayo Clinic experts with a focus on AI model validation and clinical readiness, according to an Aug. 10 press release.

The seven startups joining the cohort: