Mayo Clinic teams with Epic, Google to get 4 AI startups market ready

Rochester, Minn-based Mayo Clinic launched a 20-week program to get healthcare artificial intelligence startups prepared to enter the market.

The program, called Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate, gives startups access to Mayo Clinic experts with a focus on AI model validation and clinical readiness. Participants will also receive guidance from technology experts at Google and Epic, according to a March 23 news release.

Participants will work with experts to delineate AI model requirements, ensure their model's fairness, conduct model validation, plan clinical validation studies and understand FDA clearance requirements. They will also be able to access de-identified Mayo Clinic patient data and explore their eligibility to partner with Mayo Clinic Platform.

The program is beginning with an initial cohort of four companies, and the waiting list is open for the second cohort, slated to begin this summer. Here are the members of the initial cohort: