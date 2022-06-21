Kentucky health system launches hospital-at-home platform for rural patients

Lexington, Ky.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare has partnered with AI-powered remote patient monitoring company Biofourmis to provide acute-level hospital care inside patients' homes.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare's hospital-at-home program will equip patients with Biofourmis' wearable biosensors, blood-pressure cuffs, pulse oximeters and weight scales to collect physiologic data from home, according to a June 21 press release. The health system will also use Biofourmis' remote clinical support team to monitor patients overnight.

The program will launch with 10 virtual beds that can equip about 30 patients a month.

The partnership with Biofourmis aids Appalachian Regional Healthcare's participation in the Rural Home Hospital project, which was started by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Brigham and Women's Hospital, both in Boston. Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System and Appalachian Regional Healthcare were selected as the program's U.S. participants out of a pool of 700 applicants.