Blessing Health System launches 'hospital-at-home' for rural patients

Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System partnered with virtual care provider Biofourmis to provide acute-level hospital care inside patients' homes.

Blessing clinicians will visit patients in their homes and monitor them remotely using Biofourmis' biosensors and a companion app. The biosensors will continuously stream data to Biofourmis' artificial intelligence-powered analytics system, which will provide clinicians with real-time notifications as patients' conditions change, according to a March 30 news release.



The partnership will aid Blessing's participation in the Rural Home Hospital project, which was started by the Harvard T. J. Chan School of Public Health and Brigham and Women's Hospital, both in Boston. Blessing and Hazard, Ky.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare were selected as the program' U.S. participants out of a pool of 700 applicants.