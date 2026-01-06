Rush University System for Health, Amazon One Medical partner

Chicago-based Rush University System for Health is collaborating with Amazon One Medical to expand access to primary and specialty care.

The three-hospital system partnered with the tech giant’s hybrid primary care company Jan. 1 to coordinate care through One Medical’s eight clinics in the market.

“We are committed to providing exceptional patient-centered care that meets people where they are, when they need it, through innovative, technology-driven solutions,” said Kate Jones, senior vice president and chief strategy officer at Rush, in a Jan. 5 news release. “Collaborating with Amazon One Medical means reaching more patients throughout the Chicago area with primary care and a seamless connection to our comprehensive specialty care network, while continuing our strong commitment to clinical excellence and the best health outcomes.”

One Medical, which Amazon acquired in 2023, offers in-person and virtual primary care — including 24/7 on-demand telehealth for members — and teams up with health systems in local markets for specialty care referrals. The company previously partnered with Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Health Care in the Chicago region.

Rush said the alliance complements its own virtual care service that offers same- and next-day telehealth visits across eight specialties.