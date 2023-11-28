Forbes honors '30 Under 30' in healthcare for '24

Forbes released its annual "30 Under 30 in Healthcare" list Nov. 28.
The finalists, who are all under the age of 30, are "saving lives and creating a more equitable future," according to the news outlet. They were selected by a panel that included AbCellera CEO Carl Hansen, PhD; Acme Capital partner Aike Ho; and Dina Radenkovic, co-founder of Gameto and a member of the "30 Under 30" Class of 2023.
The 2024 North American "30 Under 30 in Healthcare" are:
1. Reid Waldman, MD, co-founder of Veradermics
2. Moseley Andrews, Rory Beyer, Sameer Jafri, co-founders of Avive Solutions
3. Ritika Poddar, Giordana Pulpo, co-founders of Abstractive Health
4. David Eng, Nishith Khandwala, co-founders of Bunkerhill Health
5. Anne Chen, co-founder of Cromatic
6. Junyu Chen, PhD, faculty research associate at Johns Hopkins University
7. Daniel Carballo, Allison Davanzo, Kyle Pina, co-founders of Encora Therapeutics
8. Adam Butchy, PhD; Utkars Jain, PhD; Michael Leasure, co-founders of Heartio
9. Jack Hu, PhD, co-founder of Pumpkinseed
10. Robbie Felton, Evan Jackson, Alex Rothberg, co-founders of Intus Care
11. Emma West, PhD, co-founder of Digital Biology
12. Aidan Dewar, Stephanie Liu, Sam Perkins, co-founders of Nourish
13. Jade Chan, Nathan Lee, Celina Qi, Christophe Rimann, co-founders of Juniper Behavioral Health
14. Cole Lewis, PhD, co-founder of Cloverleaf Bio
15. Kingson Lin, MD, PhD, co-founder of Modifi Bio
16. Nick Hui; Rui Su, PharmD, co-founders of MedMe Health
17. Konrad Morzkowski, co-founder of WearLinq
18. Vasu Nadella, co-founder of Vital Bio
19. Kevin Nguyen, MD, resident physician at West Virginia University
20. Joshua Ong, MD, resident physician at University of Michigan
21. Shirley Wang, PhD candidate at Harvard University
22. Christine Simone, co-founder of Caribou
23. Jon Lensing, MD; Christian Williams, co-founders of OpenLoop Health
24. Ellen Rudolph, co-founder of WellTheory
25. Mohit Sodhi, MD candidate at University of British Columbia
26. Daniel Tartakovsky, co-founder of Cartwheel
27. Connor Tsuchida, PhD, scientific co-founder of Azalea Therapeutics
28. Ivana Vasic, PhD, founder of Vitra Labs
29. Alex Yang, MD, co-founder of Clearcut Surgical
30. Jose Amich, Raahil Sha, co-founders of Zeta Surgical