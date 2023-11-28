Forbes honors '30 Under 30' in healthcare for '24

Forbes released its annual "30 Under 30 in Healthcare" list Nov. 28.

The finalists, who are all under the age of 30, are "saving lives and creating a more equitable future," according to the news outlet. They were selected by a panel that included AbCellera CEO Carl Hansen, PhD; Acme Capital partner Aike Ho; and Dina Radenkovic, co-founder of Gameto and a member of the "30 Under 30" Class of 2023.

The 2024 North American "30 Under 30 in Healthcare" are:



1. Reid Waldman, MD, co-founder of Veradermics

2. Moseley Andrews, Rory Beyer, Sameer Jafri, co-founders of Avive Solutions

3. Ritika Poddar, Giordana Pulpo, co-founders of Abstractive Health

4. David Eng, Nishith Khandwala, co-founders of Bunkerhill Health

5. Anne Chen, co-founder of Cromatic

6. Junyu Chen, PhD, faculty research associate at Johns Hopkins University

7. Daniel Carballo, Allison Davanzo, Kyle Pina, co-founders of Encora Therapeutics

8. Adam Butchy, PhD; Utkars Jain, PhD; Michael Leasure, co-founders of Heartio

9. Jack Hu, PhD, co-founder of Pumpkinseed

10. Robbie Felton, Evan Jackson, Alex Rothberg, co-founders of Intus Care

11. Emma West, PhD, co-founder of Digital Biology

12. Aidan Dewar, Stephanie Liu, Sam Perkins, co-founders of Nourish

13. Jade Chan, Nathan Lee, Celina Qi, Christophe Rimann, co-founders of Juniper Behavioral Health

14. Cole Lewis, PhD, co-founder of Cloverleaf Bio

15. Kingson Lin, MD, PhD, co-founder of Modifi Bio

16. Nick Hui; Rui Su, PharmD, co-founders of MedMe Health

17. Konrad Morzkowski, co-founder of WearLinq

18. Vasu Nadella, co-founder of Vital Bio

19. Kevin Nguyen, MD, resident physician at West Virginia University

20. Joshua Ong, MD, resident physician at University of Michigan

21. Shirley Wang, PhD candidate at Harvard University

22. Christine Simone, co-founder of Caribou

23. Jon Lensing, MD; Christian Williams, co-founders of OpenLoop Health

24. Ellen Rudolph, co-founder of WellTheory

25. Mohit Sodhi, MD candidate at University of British Columbia

26. Daniel Tartakovsky, co-founder of Cartwheel

27. Connor Tsuchida, PhD, scientific co-founder of Azalea Therapeutics

28. Ivana Vasic, PhD, founder of Vitra Labs

29. Alex Yang, MD, co-founder of Clearcut Surgical

30. Jose Amich, Raahil Sha, co-founders of Zeta Surgical